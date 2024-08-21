Road closures on Kingsway East and Scott Fyffe Roundabout during overnight Dundee roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Road closures on Kingsway East and Scott Fyffe Roundabout during overnight Dundee roadworks

Resurfacing work will begin this Sunday (August 25).

By Chloe Burrell
Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee.
Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Major roadworks are set to get under way at a Dundee roundabout.

Amey is carrying out a £232,000 resurfacing project on and around the Scott Fyffe Roundabout from this Sunday (August 25) until Wednesday September 11.

Work will be carried out overnight, between 7.30pm and 6.30am, in a bid to minimise disruption.

However, drivers will face closures at times on Kingsway East, Greendykes Road and the roundabout.

Road closures during Kingsway East and Scott Fyffe Roundabout roadworks

The following road closures will be in place:

  • Sunday August 25 – north half of the roundabout and Kingsway East
  • Monday August 26 and Tuesday, August 27 – north half of the roundabout
  • Wednesday August 28 – Kingsway East
  • Thursday August 29 – south half of the roundabout and Kingsway East
  • Friday August 30 to Monday September 2 – no works
  • Tuesday September 3 – Greendykes Road
  • Wednesday September 4 – south half of the roundabout
  • Thursday September 5 – Greendykes Road
  • Friday September 6 – Kingsway East
  • Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8 – no works
  • Monday September 9 and Tuesday September 10 – works across the site

Diversions during Dundee roadworks

The following diversions will be in force at different stages of the project:

  • Northbound A92 (Greendykes Road) traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto the B959 Arbroath Road to join the A92 at Scott Fyffe Roundabout.
  • Eastbound Kingsway East traffic will follow the A929 Forfar Road south before turning left onto the A991 East Marketgait then left onto the A92 East Dock Street, continuing onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road and then turning left onto the B978 Claypotts Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road.
  • Traffic from Douglas Road will head north, continuing onto the B961 Drumgeith Road and Baldovie Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road. Traffic for Douglas Road will take the route in reverse.
  • Eastbound Arbroath Road traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto Greendykes Road and left onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road to follow the eastbound Kingsway East diversion.
  • Westbound Kingsway East traffic will leave the A92 onto the B978 Claypotts Road south and turn right onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road, to follow the westbound Strips of Craigie Road diversion below.
  • Strips of Craigie Road traffic for the east will head south and turn left onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road to follow the eastbound Kingsway East diversion. Westbound traffic will turn right onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road and follow onto the A92 before turning right onto the A991 East Marketgait and continuing onto the A929 Victoria Road and Dens Road.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

