Road closures on Kingsway East and Scott Fyffe Roundabout during overnight Dundee roadworks

Major roadworks are set to get under way at a Dundee roundabout.

Amey is carrying out a £232,000 resurfacing project on and around the Scott Fyffe Roundabout from this Sunday (August 25) until Wednesday September 11.

Work will be carried out overnight, between 7.30pm and 6.30am, in a bid to minimise disruption.

However, drivers will face closures at times on Kingsway East, Greendykes Road and the roundabout.

Road closures during Kingsway East and Scott Fyffe Roundabout roadworks

The following road closures will be in place:

Sunday August 25 – north half of the roundabout and Kingsway East

– north half of the roundabout and Kingsway East Monday August 26 and Tuesday, August 27 – north half of the roundabout

– north half of the roundabout Wednesday August 28 – Kingsway East

– Kingsway East Thursday August 29 – south half of the roundabout and Kingsway East

– south half of the roundabout and Kingsway East Friday August 30 to Monday September 2 – no works

– no works Tuesday September 3 – Greendykes Road

– Greendykes Road Wednesday September 4 – south half of the roundabout

– south half of the roundabout Thursday September 5 – Greendykes Road

– Greendykes Road Friday September 6 – Kingsway East

– Kingsway East Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8 – no works

– no works Monday September 9 and Tuesday September 10 – works across the site

Diversions during Dundee roadworks

The following diversions will be in force at different stages of the project:

Northbound A92 (Greendykes Road) traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto the B959 Arbroath Road to join the A92 at Scott Fyffe Roundabout.

traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto the B959 Arbroath Road to join the A92 at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Eastbound Kingsway East traffic will follow the A929 Forfar Road south before turning left onto the A991 East Marketgait then left onto the A92 East Dock Street, continuing onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road and then turning left onto the B978 Claypotts Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road.

traffic will follow the A929 Forfar Road south before turning left onto the A991 East Marketgait then left onto the A92 East Dock Street, continuing onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road and then turning left onto the B978 Claypotts Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road. Traffic from Douglas Road will head north, continuing onto the B961 Drumgeith Road and Baldovie Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road. Traffic for Douglas Road will take the route in reverse.

will head north, continuing onto the B961 Drumgeith Road and Baldovie Road to join the A92 at Arbroath Road. Traffic for Douglas Road will take the route in reverse. Eastbound Arbroath Road traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto Greendykes Road and left onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road to follow the eastbound Kingsway East diversion.

traffic will turn onto Craigie Avenue then right onto Greendykes Road and left onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road to follow the eastbound Kingsway East diversion. Westbound Kingsway East traffic will leave the A92 onto the B978 Claypotts Road south and turn right onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road, to follow the westbound Strips of Craigie Road diversion below.

traffic will leave the A92 onto the B978 Claypotts Road south and turn right onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road, to follow the westbound Strips of Craigie Road diversion below. Strips of Craigie Road traffic for the east will head south and turn left onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road to follow the eastbound Kingsway East diversion. Westbound traffic will turn right onto the A930 Broughty Ferry Road and follow onto the A92 before turning right onto the A991 East Marketgait and continuing onto the A929 Victoria Road and Dens Road.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”