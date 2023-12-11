Monifieth McDonald’s demolition under way after devastating fire

Demolition work has begun at the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant after it was destroyed in a fire.

Machines have moved onto the site at Ethiebeaton Park to pull down the building.

It comes three weeks after fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine inside the diner.

Franchisee Nick McPartland, who watched demolition work starting on Monday, described it as a “sad day”.

He said: “Given how long the restaurant had been here, it was sad to see work starting to bring it down.

“We expect the work to flatten the building to take between two to three days.

“The clearing of the site itself will likely last until the end of the week.”

Architects are drawing up plans for a new restaurant on the site, but there are no timescales for the McDonald’s being rebuilt.

Nick added: “No application has been submitted to Angus Council at this time but architects are working on the designs.

“Whether plans to Angus Council are submitted before or after Christmas, I’m not sure at this stage.

“What we are positive about is our intention to return to Ethiebeaton Park.”