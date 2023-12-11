Monifieth McDonald’s demolition under way after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth McDonald’s demolition under way after devastating fire

The restaurant was destroyed when an ice machine sparked a blaze in November.

By James Simpson & Andrew Robson
Demolition work under way at the Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Demolition work under way at the Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Demolition work has begun at the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant after it was destroyed in a fire.

Machines have moved onto the site at Ethiebeaton Park to pull down the building.

It comes three weeks after fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine inside the diner.

Franchisee Nick McPartland, who watched demolition work starting on Monday, described it as a “sad day”.

Machines at work pulling down the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The demolition will last for two to three days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The demolition will last for two to three days. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “Given how long the restaurant had been here, it was sad to see work starting to bring it down.

“We expect the work to flatten the building to take between two to three days.

“The clearing of the site itself will likely last until the end of the week.”

Architects are drawing up plans for a new restaurant on the site, but there are no timescales for the McDonald’s being rebuilt.

How the restaurant looked after the fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Nick McPartland, the Monifieth McDonald’s franchisee. Image: DC Thomson

Nick added: “No application has been submitted to Angus Council at this time but architects are working on the designs.

“Whether plans to Angus Council are submitted before or after Christmas, I’m not sure at this stage.

“What we are positive about is our intention to return to Ethiebeaton Park.”

