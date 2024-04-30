Dundee dad, 36, taken to hospital after liquid thrown in his face during ‘random’ attack

A Dundee dad was treated in hospital after having a liquid thrown in his face during a “random” attack.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Dalkeith Road on Saturday evening.

The victim says he was driving towards Pitkerro Road when he was flagged down by another driver.

He was then approached in his car and an unknown substance was thrown in his face.

The 36-year-old, who asked not to be identified, says he has been unable to open his eyes without “forcing them open with my fingers” since the assault.

He says the attack appeared to be random and he does not know why he was targeted.

‘The man wouldn’t let go of my hand then poured a liquid over my face’

He told The Courier: “The attack has been playing over and over again in my mind.

“The car behind was a white Mercedes and they started to flash me down.

“I noticed there was a female passenger and people in the back.

“I assumed there was something wrong with my car or they were needing directions.

“A man approached the car, shook my hand, and said, ‘Alright, how are you doing?’

“He wouldn’t let go of my hand and poured a liquid over my face from a Lucozade Sport bottle.

“My lips were burning – I couldn’t breathe and was struggling to see.”

Panicked by the attack, the dad of three says he started driving away with the man still holding his hand.

‘It was a miracle I got away’

He said: “I managed to move off and he was holding on and running alongside the car.

“I managed to quickly pull over to put some water on my face.

“Whatever the substance was, it had a strong smell.

“I didn’t want to stick around so I managed to move the car to business premises I knew.

“It was a miracle I got there.

“I told the staff to phone an ambulance and the police.

“They gave me water to help to clean my face.

The victim has been resting at home since.

He added: “My kids are traumatised seeing their dad like this.

“I don’t know what the long-term damage is going to be.

“My corneas are both damaged.

“I shouldn’t have stopped the car but I just assumed it was a family in this car and had no reason to question it.

“My attacker was definitely Scottish and aged between 25 and 30.

“I don’t know why he attacked me.

“The police took my clothes and vehicle as part of the investigation.”

Police investigate attack on Dalkeith Road

It is understood the liquid involved in the attack was non-corrosive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Saturday, we received a report that a 36-year-old man was assaulted on Dalkeith Road, Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1750 hours on Saturday to attend an incident on Dalkeith Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene.

“We transported a male patient in his 30’s to Ninewells Hospital.”