Dundee cocktail bar 3 Session Street shuts down

A Dundee cocktail bar has shut down after six years in business.

Posts on the 3 Session Street social media pages said the bar had gone into liquidation.

The venue regularly held cocktail masterclasses and functions.

The post on Facebook said: “As some of you may be aware already 3 Session Street is unfortunately closing permanently as we have gone into liquidation.

3 Session Street closure ‘has come as a shock’

“We just want to thank all of our customers, regulars, friends and family who have given us continuous support over the years.

“We also want to apologise to any customers with existing bookings and understand how frustrating this event is

“Although it has come as a shock to all of us, as it has all happened so last minute, we hope that everyone understands and supports us through this tough time.

“Once again thank you for all the support and we wish all of our staff and customers the best for the future.”

Customers have expressed their sadness – with many praising the bar’s atmosphere and staff.

One said: “When we lived in Dundee this was one of our regular visits; so gutted to hear this.

“Congrats on everything you achieved creating such a unique addition to the city.”

‘So sorry to hear this’

Another said: “So sorry to hear this guys. Such a great concept and the world was just against you here.

“Was a pleasure to have worked with you guys and all the best.”

According to the 3 Session Street website, the bar was launched by teams behind other venues including the Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen and Italian Grill.

It was most recently run by Gordon and Alison Hunter.

