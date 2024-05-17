Dundee cocktail bar 3 Session Street shuts down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee cocktail bar 3 Session Street shuts down

Posts on the bar's social media pages say the business has gone into liquidation.

By Kieran Webster
3, Session Street in Dundee.
3 Session Street in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee cocktail bar has shut down after six years in business.

Posts on the 3 Session Street social media pages said the bar had gone into liquidation.

The venue regularly held cocktail masterclasses and functions.

The post on Facebook said: “As some of you may be aware already 3 Session Street is unfortunately closing permanently as we have gone into liquidation.

3 Session Street closure ‘has come as a shock’

“We just want to thank all of our customers, regulars, friends and family who have given us continuous support over the years.

“We also want to apologise to any customers with existing bookings and understand how frustrating this event is

“Although it has come as a shock to all of us, as it has all happened so last minute, we hope that everyone understands and supports us through this tough time.

“Once again thank you for all the support and we wish all of our staff and customers the best for the future.”

A cocktail at 3 Session Street.
A cocktail at 3 Session Street. Image: 3 Session Street

Customers have expressed their sadness – with many praising the bar’s atmosphere and staff.

One said: “When we lived in Dundee this was one of our regular visits; so gutted to hear this.

“Congrats on everything you achieved creating such a unique addition to the city.”

‘So sorry to hear this’

Another said: “So sorry to hear this guys. Such a great concept and the world was just against you here.

“Was a pleasure to have worked with you guys and all the best.”

According to the 3 Session Street website, the bar was launched by teams behind other venues including the Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen and Italian Grill.

It was most recently run by Gordon and Alison Hunter.

The Courier has taken a look at pubs of Dundee’s past in pictures.

Conversation