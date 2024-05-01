Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies

A drunken thug who spat on a manager at an Angus bookmakers has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Ivan Cosmin claimed to have little memory of his outburst at Ladbrokes on High Street, Arbroath.

He denied targeting staff and making threats during a disturbance on May 1 2022.

But the 29-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was convicted of making a threat of violence, acting aggressively and spitting on the store’s female customer service manager. She had been wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

The next day, Cosmin, of the Angus town’s Little Cairnie, repeatedly spat on a door steward on South Tay Street in Dundee.

Alcohol was a ‘crutch’

Cosmin returned to the court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Nick Whelan, defending, said Cosmin had been suffering from stress at home due to his partner’s poor health.

He said: “His wife was suffering from back problems which left her incapacitated. He was still working full-time, looking after the children.

“On the rare occasion he had time to himself, he found himself drinking to excess.

“He’s a hard-working man and his wife is now being investigated for further neurological problems.

“He was using alcohol as a crutch but he has now resolved that.”

Sheriff Alison McKay warned Cosmin his conduct merited jail time.

She said: “You were convicted after trial by a jury in relation to a number of offences.

“The most significant, as I am sure you are aware, are the incidents where you spit at people who are simply working and doing their job.

“Spitting has always been the most disgusting, horrible offence and made far worse since covid.

“You attend under the influence of alcohol and when things are not going your way, you are challenged, and you spit at her.

“Make no doubt about it, these offences taken together put you at the threshold of custody. I am satisfied that there is an alternative to custody but if the orders imposed today are breached, then custody will remain open to the court.”

Cosmin was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work in 12 months and will have his liberty restricted between 7pm and 7am for three months.

