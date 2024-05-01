Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spitting thug avoids jail time for 'disgusting' conduct at Arbroath bookies

By Ciaran Shanks
Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook
Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook

A drunken thug who spat on a manager at an Angus bookmakers has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Ivan Cosmin claimed to have little memory of his outburst at Ladbrokes on High Street, Arbroath.

He denied targeting staff and making threats during a disturbance on May 1 2022.

But the 29-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was convicted of making a threat of violence, acting aggressively and spitting on the store’s female customer service manager. She had been wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

The next day, Cosmin, of the Angus town’s Little Cairnie, repeatedly spat on a door steward on South Tay Street in Dundee.

Alcohol was a ‘crutch’

Cosmin returned to the court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Nick Whelan, defending, said Cosmin had been suffering from stress at home due to his partner’s poor health.

He said: “His wife was suffering from back problems which left her incapacitated. He was still working full-time, looking after the children.

“On the rare occasion he had time to himself, he found himself drinking to excess.

“He’s a hard-working man and his wife is now being investigated for further neurological problems.

“He was using alcohol as a crutch but he has now resolved that.”

Cosmin was found guilty of spitting on staff at Ladbrokes in Arbroath.

Sheriff Alison McKay warned Cosmin his conduct merited jail time.

She said: “You were convicted after trial by a jury in relation to a number of offences.

“The most significant, as I am sure you are aware, are the incidents where you spit at people who are simply working and doing their job.

“Spitting has always been the most disgusting, horrible offence and made far worse since covid.

“You attend under the influence of alcohol and when things are not going your way, you are challenged, and you spit at her.

“Make no doubt about it, these offences taken together put you at the threshold of custody. I am satisfied that there is an alternative to custody but if the orders imposed today are breached, then custody will remain open to the court.”

Cosmin was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work in 12 months and will have his liberty restricted between 7pm and 7am for three months.

