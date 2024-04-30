Teen ram-raider locked up for ‘Dundee’s hottest’ Tayside crimewave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Teen ram-raider locked up for ‘Dundee’s hottest’ Tayside crimewave

Jayden Robertson went on a stealing spree with a stolen SUV, targeting garages, shops and pubs.

By Jamie Buchan
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Police found the Mitsubishi Shogun stolen by Jayden Robertson abandoned at Finlathen Park.

A teenage ram-raider who went on a wrecking spree in a stolen SUV has been locked up.

Jayden Robertson was part of a gang which targeted garages, shops and private homes throughout Dundee and Angus.

The 19-year-old helped steal a Mitsubishi Shogun from a house in Inverkeilor and used it on a series of dawn raids in June 2022.

The 4×4 was later dumped in a park with the words “Dundee’s Hottest” scraped into a seat.

The teenager, who is from Dundee, was also involved in a second crimewave in May last year.

Robertson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted 14 charges related to a spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins.

‘Dundee’s Hottest’

In the early hours of June 18, Robertson and others stole a Mitsibushi Shogan from the driveway of a house in Inverkeilor.

Mr Corr said the keys had been left in a bowl in the owner’s hallway and the door was  unlocked overnight.

Police ran a check and found the car had been driven down the A92 that morning.

Mitsubishi Shogun abandoned in Finlathen Park, Dundee.
The Mitsubishi Shogun was dumped in Finlathen Park.

A few days later, they found the abandoned Shogun in Dundee’s Finlathen Park.

Its sides had been scraped and there were obvious signs of “impact damage,” the court heard.

The words “Chored Lol Dundee’s Hottest” were scratched out on the front passenger seat.

The court heard how the car had been used in a series of raids in the early hours of June 20.

The vehicle was caught on CCTV outside the Broughty Ferry News store.

Shopkeeper Melanie Doyle was contacted by the business’ alarm company at 4am.

Police outside Broughty Ferry News
Police outside Broughty Ferry News after the break-in.

She ran round to find two tills missing – along with about £200 cash – and cigarettes strewn over the floor.

A large crowbar was left behind at the scene.

Mr Corr said a till float from the shop was later recovered from the back of the Shogun.

Security cameras near the family-run Westfield Motors, Carnoustie, showed the stolen car outside at 3.26am.

Craw's Nest break-in damage
The door at the Craw’s Nest was smashed to gain access.

Robertson and another male then attempted to get inside by smashing a front door with an unknown tool.

The pair left empty-handed but caused about £500 of damage.

They also targeted the Craw’s Nest pub, making off with a till from behind the bar.

The stolen till was later found in the back of the Shogun.

Bashed into shop

The same vehicle was used to ram shutter doors at Perrie Street Auto Care garage and workshop in the early hours of June 22.

Staff found the shutters had been bashed and peeled open, making a gap big enough for people to slip inside.

An impact gun, tablet and diagnostic tool were stolen.

The same morning, Robertson and others targeted the Premier Store in Invergowrie’s Main Street.

Leaseholder Amar Salami was woken by a loud bang just before 4am.

He saw the Shogun being reversed into the shop multiple times but the three people he saw fled empty-handed..

The fiscal depute said “significant” damage was caused to the shutters.

The gang later tried to ram raid Mac Motorsport on Dusinane Avenue, Dundee, on June 27.

They were unable to get in and drove off.

Second car stolen

Mr Corr said Robertson, while with others, stole a white Ford Zetec from G&T Autos, Guthrie Street, Dundee, overnight on May 22/23 last year.

The car was caught on CCTV following a raid on the Birkhill Inn, Coupar Angus Road.

Birkhill Inn break-in damage
A window at the Birkhill Inn was smashed. Image: The Birkhill Inn/Facebook.

Robertson smashed his way inside and made off with a till tray and about £100 in cash.

A few nights later, Robertson stole a safe from Cowgate Motors on Clepington Road.

Members of the gang attempted to push another safe from a back office but appeared to have run out of strength before leaving it in situ.

They were seen on CCTV apparently clutching themselves in pain.

Blood left at the scene matched Robertson’s DNA.

The same day, the gang targeted neighbouring Harlequin Motors and Helm Autocare on Old Glamis Road.

One crew member used a tool to smash a CCTV camera.

They were seen climbing onto a minibus, before jumping onto the roof of Helm Autocare.

Mr Corr said it was believed they tried to get inside via a skylight.

They failed to break into either premises but caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage trying.

Bicycle thieves

The court also heard how Robertson was part of a gang that had broken into a garage at a property on Main Street, Longforgan, and made off with five bicycles worth around £22,650.

They also snatched nearly £2,000 worth of accessories, including three helmets.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said the owner reporting the missing haul after spotting his garage had been forced open on the morning of March 9 2022.

Bicycle parts later recovered by police from an address in Chalk Hill Court, Dundee, were identified by as the ones stolen from the complainer’s property.

Robertson’s DNA was found near where the parts were stashed in a plastic crate.

‘Tragic catalogue of cruel conduct’

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said his client has autism and was anxious about the outcome of court proceedings, although he acknowledged it took him “across the custody threshold”.

Sheriff Ian Anderson described the crime spree as “a tragic catalogue of cruel conduct,” rather than “lads larking about.”

He told Robertson: “You are now living in the adult world and you don’t have your troubles to seek.

“You have to take responsibility for your own decisions.

“I don’t know if you were a leader here, or if you were being led on but you have caused a great upset for a number of people.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

The sheriff sentenced Robertson to nine months detention, taking into account he had already spent 11 months on remand.

He said: “Your life does not need to be a disaster from now on.

“There are a lot of reasons for you to look forward to a future with real positivity.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Author Abbey Craig with illustrator father Rikki (sitting) and Frances Wormington's parents Rosie and John at the launch event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus cancer survivor and dad 'elated' to launch book for youngsters facing serious illness
Could the famous Arbroath Smokie benefit from the town fund? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Do YOU have what it takes to lead Arbroath's ten-year £20m transformation?
David Scott's home on Brechin's East Mill House Gardens more than six months on from the floods of Storm Babet.
'I can't stop crying': Brechin residents still struggling six months after Storm Babet
Edward Townsley used Facebook to con customers.
Facebook grifter conned Perthshire, Fife and Angus customers with PlayStation and bogus work promises
Contemplation by Anne May was the mono print of the year. Image: BPS
Great pictures as 136-year-old Brechin Photographic Society brings shutter down on successful season
KDT members (from left) Jim Stewart, Antony Gifford, Ally Bruce and Heather Kelly at the app launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carry Kirrie in the palm of your hand with new town app
The Butterfly Park in Montrose Mid Links is one of Robina Addison's favourite places.
Ask A Local: An insider's guide to five great things about Montrose
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
Popular Glen Clova Hotel proposal for 170-person wedding function suite
Strapped into the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at Silverstone. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch Silverstone in a Lamborghini race car riding shotgun with our fastest Flying Scot
At the website launch event were (from left) Pamela Scott, Wendy Chaplin, Kate Darbyshire, John Forster and Jennifer Bloomdahl. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin businesses battling back with launch of new website and town map