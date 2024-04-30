Teen ram-raider locked up for ‘Dundee’s hottest’ Tayside crimewave

A teenage ram-raider who went on a wrecking spree in a stolen SUV has been locked up.

Jayden Robertson was part of a gang which targeted garages, shops and private homes throughout Dundee and Angus.

The 19-year-old helped steal a Mitsubishi Shogun from a house in Inverkeilor and used it on a series of dawn raids in June 2022.

The 4×4 was later dumped in a park with the words “Dundee’s Hottest” scraped into a seat.

The teenager, who is from Dundee, was also involved in a second crimewave in May last year.

Robertson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted 14 charges related to a spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins.

‘Dundee’s Hottest’

In the early hours of June 18, Robertson and others stole a Mitsibushi Shogan from the driveway of a house in Inverkeilor.

Mr Corr said the keys had been left in a bowl in the owner’s hallway and the door was unlocked overnight.

Police ran a check and found the car had been driven down the A92 that morning.

A few days later, they found the abandoned Shogun in Dundee’s Finlathen Park.

Its sides had been scraped and there were obvious signs of “impact damage,” the court heard.

The words “Chored Lol Dundee’s Hottest” were scratched out on the front passenger seat.

The court heard how the car had been used in a series of raids in the early hours of June 20.

The vehicle was caught on CCTV outside the Broughty Ferry News store.

Shopkeeper Melanie Doyle was contacted by the business’ alarm company at 4am.

She ran round to find two tills missing – along with about £200 cash – and cigarettes strewn over the floor.

A large crowbar was left behind at the scene.

Mr Corr said a till float from the shop was later recovered from the back of the Shogun.

Security cameras near the family-run Westfield Motors, Carnoustie, showed the stolen car outside at 3.26am.

Robertson and another male then attempted to get inside by smashing a front door with an unknown tool.

The pair left empty-handed but caused about £500 of damage.

They also targeted the Craw’s Nest pub, making off with a till from behind the bar.

The stolen till was later found in the back of the Shogun.

Bashed into shop

The same vehicle was used to ram shutter doors at Perrie Street Auto Care garage and workshop in the early hours of June 22.

Staff found the shutters had been bashed and peeled open, making a gap big enough for people to slip inside.

An impact gun, tablet and diagnostic tool were stolen.

The same morning, Robertson and others targeted the Premier Store in Invergowrie’s Main Street.

Leaseholder Amar Salami was woken by a loud bang just before 4am.

He saw the Shogun being reversed into the shop multiple times but the three people he saw fled empty-handed..

The fiscal depute said “significant” damage was caused to the shutters.

The gang later tried to ram raid Mac Motorsport on Dusinane Avenue, Dundee, on June 27.

They were unable to get in and drove off.

Second car stolen

Mr Corr said Robertson, while with others, stole a white Ford Zetec from G&T Autos, Guthrie Street, Dundee, overnight on May 22/23 last year.

The car was caught on CCTV following a raid on the Birkhill Inn, Coupar Angus Road.

Robertson smashed his way inside and made off with a till tray and about £100 in cash.

A few nights later, Robertson stole a safe from Cowgate Motors on Clepington Road.

Members of the gang attempted to push another safe from a back office but appeared to have run out of strength before leaving it in situ.

They were seen on CCTV apparently clutching themselves in pain.

Blood left at the scene matched Robertson’s DNA.

The same day, the gang targeted neighbouring Harlequin Motors and Helm Autocare on Old Glamis Road.

One crew member used a tool to smash a CCTV camera.

They were seen climbing onto a minibus, before jumping onto the roof of Helm Autocare.

Mr Corr said it was believed they tried to get inside via a skylight.

They failed to break into either premises but caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage trying.

Bicycle thieves

The court also heard how Robertson was part of a gang that had broken into a garage at a property on Main Street, Longforgan, and made off with five bicycles worth around £22,650.

They also snatched nearly £2,000 worth of accessories, including three helmets.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said the owner reporting the missing haul after spotting his garage had been forced open on the morning of March 9 2022.

Bicycle parts later recovered by police from an address in Chalk Hill Court, Dundee, were identified by as the ones stolen from the complainer’s property.

Robertson’s DNA was found near where the parts were stashed in a plastic crate.

‘Tragic catalogue of cruel conduct’

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said his client has autism and was anxious about the outcome of court proceedings, although he acknowledged it took him “across the custody threshold”.

Sheriff Ian Anderson described the crime spree as “a tragic catalogue of cruel conduct,” rather than “lads larking about.”

He told Robertson: “You are now living in the adult world and you don’t have your troubles to seek.

“You have to take responsibility for your own decisions.

“I don’t know if you were a leader here, or if you were being led on but you have caused a great upset for a number of people.”

The sheriff sentenced Robertson to nine months detention, taking into account he had already spent 11 months on remand.

He said: “Your life does not need to be a disaster from now on.

“There are a lot of reasons for you to look forward to a future with real positivity.”

