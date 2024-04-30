Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture

Aiden Strawn was arrested after cops investigated his seedy online activity on adult websites and chatrooms.

By Jamie Buchan
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Aiden Strawn's Kik Messenger account was investigated. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.

A Fife paedophile who was jailed for downloading some of the most horrific images seen by prosecutors is back behind bars thanks to a fellow creep’s online profile picture.

Twisted Aiden Strawn was caged in 2017 after police uncovered a cache of 2,500 obscene files at his home in Cowdenbeath.

The haul included sickening photos of babies being raped by adults.

Police further found Strewn had groomed a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet her for sex.

Now, the 29-year-old has been jailed again after police ran a search through his seedy activity in adult chat rooms.

Strawn appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pled guilty to possessing an indecent photo of a child on May 30 last year.

The image of a half-undressed pre-school girl was linked to an acquaintance’s profile picture, the court heard.

Surprise visit

Fiscal depute Lee Corr said Strawn was on the Sex Offenders Register and being monitored by MAPPA (Mult-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) following his 2017 conviction.

“As part of these arrangements, the accused is subject to unannounced visits once a month,” the prosecutor said.

Paedophile Aiden Strawn is back behind bars.

At about 9.50am on May 30 last year, police carried out a routine call at Strawn’s home in Cunlie Street, Anstruther.

Strawn told inspectors he had been chatting to people online using apps such as Kik.

When officers checked the app on his mobile, they noticed a high number of group chats, said Mr Corr.

Chat group names included “Barely 18 babes,” “meet a sissy” and “fat wet moms,” the court heard.

A large volume of sexual images involving adults were shared amongst the groups.

“Because of this, Mr Strawn was told his phone would be seized for analysis,” said Mr Corr.

Investigators later found two copies of the same image, featuring a girl of three-to-five years old in a sexualised pose and naked from the waist down.

Mr Corr said the image was being used as a profile picture by someone in a roleplaying chat group.

When told about their find, Strawn replied: “No bother man, what the f***.”

Told to be extra careful

Solicitor Mike Short, defending, said: “The app itself is not illegal, however one of the users on it had this image as his profile picture.

“Mr Strawn did not download this image.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Ian Anderson told Strawn: “You are someone who needs to be extraordinarily careful with your internet usage.

“You need to be careful not to go anywhere close to anything that could contain child abuse imagery.”

Strawn, listed as a prisoner in HMP Perth, was jailed for 12 months.

He will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for a further 10 years.

