Dundee taxi driver can no longer drive after vicious assault fractured skull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee taxi driver can no longer drive after vicious assault fractured skull

James Craig's victim has been left with permanent double vision and can no longer drive, the court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Keith
James Keith has been jailed. Image: Facebook.

A taxi driver can no longer drive after being left with a fractured skull and permanent double vision in a vicious attack in Dundee.

Ozren Ljevar was kicked on the head and knocked unconscious by James Keith.

The shocking incident unfolded on Yeaman’s Lane after Keith involved himself in a dispute between Mr Ljevar, a woman and a child.

Keith is now behind bars after he admitted causing Mr Ljevar severe injury and permanent impairment.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “The assault by you was a violent and, as far as I can see, a mindless, gross overreaction to the ongoing situation which involved you kicking the complainer on the head and knocking him unconscious.

“This happened while he was carrying out his job as a taxi driver.

“Even now he has got double vision, no job because he can’t drive and has no sense of taste or smell.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Taxi dispute

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a woman and a 14-year-old girl had hired a taxi, driven by Mr Ljevar, from Dundee city centre.

They had £3 between them and said they would get the rest of the money once at their destination.

The pair both left the taxi but Mr Ljevar drove alongside them saying: “Give me my money, give me my money.”

The dispute became heated, with nearby residents becoming aware.

Mr Ljevar knocked the child to the ground after snatching her mobile phone from her hand.

She had accused him of being a “paedo” and said she was going to call the police.

At this point 40-year-old Keith, who knew the woman and child, arrived.

James Keith
James Keith. Image: Facebook.

Prosecutor Lee Corr told the court: “He ran and kicked the complainer to the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground and knocked him unconscious.

“This was observed by a number of individuals.

“The child’s grandfather approached the complainer and put him in the recovery position.

“The complainer had blood on his top lip and his nose.

“A member of the public called the police.”

When they arrived, was still on the pavement with a “significant” amount of blood on his face.

He was conscious but described as dazed.

Brain injury

Because he was “confused” he attended at Ninewells but was found at a nearby bus stop at around 2.30am.

Mr Ljevar was taken back to hospital after saying he did not know where he was or what had happened to him.

Ninewells emergency department entrance
The taxi driver was brought to Ninewells with head injuries.

Mr Corr said: “The complainer was sent for a CT scan and was transferred to the neurosurgical ward.

“The CT scan showed that the complainer had a fractured skull with bleeding between the brain and skull and bleeding within the substance of the brain, mostly on the left side.

“He was found to have bruising to his left eye and dried blood around his nose.”

He spent almost a month in hospital and it was later revealed he required speech therapy and was left with permanent double vision.

Imprisoned

Keith, of Burnside Gardens, previously pled guilty to the April 17 2021 assault and returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said his client’s only other previous conviction for violence was in 2001 when he was a teenager.

He said: “It seems this was Mr Keith coming upon an incident and acting spontaneously.

“The narrative, which is very fair, indicates the complainer’s behaviour may have potentially played some part in Mr Keith’s understanding of what he was getting involved in.

“There can be no question, however, that he went beyond the realms of anything that may resemble self-defence or defence of a third party.”

Sheriff Carmichael sentenced Keith to 28 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Donna Breen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth pet owner left dead and neglected guinea pigs when she moved house
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Tenerife terror and garage coke
Annette Bond
VIDEO: Perthshire £70k disability benefit cheat caught on 5k runs
Edward Macdonald-Haig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Turbine technician 'fell asleep at wheel' before A9 crash in Perthshire
Liam Smith
Brothers had bloody knife fight in Dundee street
Stuart Lavery
Charity champion Arbroath ex-Royal Marine in court after mistaking air pistols for toys
Nicola Wojcik
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat
James Drinnan
Dundee man slashed victim from ear to mouth in SEVENTH knife crime
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Hate crime and speedy takeaway boss
Alexander Forootan
Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her