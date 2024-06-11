Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee

Murray Urquhart said he cannot remember the incident but pled guilty.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Urquhart admitted the assault at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A teenage nursing student’s career is in tatters after he sexually assaulted a woman at student halls in Dundee.

Murray Urquhart’s future in the profession was described as “no longer viable” after he admitted attacking the woman in the city and was placed under supervision for six months.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told how the incident unfolded after a drunken night out.

Urquhart, 18, the woman and a friend returned to the dorm room in the early hours of the morning with Urquhart and his eventual victim “top to tail” on the floor.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The accused pulled her towards him and kissed her.

“This was initially reciprocated but she pulled away and told the accused ‘no’.

“She turned away and he began to hold her.

“She pretended to be asleep at this time.”

Urquhart, however, placed his hands inside the woman’s top and groped her, before placing his hand under her pyjama bottoms.

She pushed his hand away and again said “no” before Urquhart apologised.

But he continued with his behaviour, again groping the woman and “forcibly” kissing her.

Remorse

The woman later went to the bathroom and returned to find Urquhart “upset” and with his “head in his hands”.

The pair later slept next to each other and the woman confided in her friend about the sexual assault the next morning.

Urquhart would later say he had no recollection of the incident due to his state of intoxication.

He said via Snapchat: “Whatever I did, I wasn’t in the right place or state of mind and I want to take responsibility if you let me.”

Urquhart, of Bowhill, Cardenden, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman by kissing her on the mouth and touching her indecently under her clothing.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said his client had been hoping to pursue a career in nursing but this would not be taken forward due to the conviction.

He said: “He has no recollection of these events, his last memory is being in a takeaway.

“He accepts that he has acted in this way.

“This case is going to have significant consequences for him.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said: “I was minded to place you on a community payback order with unpaid work but that comes with a five-year notification requirement (registration as a sex offender).

“I do not think that’s appropriate in your case.”

Urquhart was placed on supervision for six months and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

