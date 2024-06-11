Dundee car ‘heard revving for 5 minutes’ before being destroyed by fire

A car was heard “revving for five minutes” on a Dundee street before being destroyed in an early morning fire.

Crews were called to Baffin Street, near Baxter Park, just after 4.30am on Tuesday.

Two cars were found ablaze.

One resident said: “The car was heard revving continuously for five minutes before flames were seen.

“The fire brigade was on the scene within 15 minutes of the fire starting.

“No one was hurt.”

Two cars on fire in Baffin Street blaze

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.40am to reports of a fire at Baffin Street.

“There were two cars that were on fire.

“One appliance attended and we received a stop call at 5.21am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A car was destroyed in a separate fire on South Road in Dundee last week.