Police van races across grass at Dundee park as teens arrested for ‘possession of weapon’

A police van raced across the grass at a Dundee park after two teenagers were allegedly spotted with a weapon.

Officers descended on Baxter Park on Sunday evening following an earlier incident on Albert Street.

Two boys aged 17 and 15 were detained at the scene.

One witness said at least six officers were around one of the teenagers as he was being detained at the sports pitch in Baxter Park.

Police surround teenager on ground in Baxter Park incident

He said: “The two lads were inside the basketball and football court.

“We saw two officers inside and we thought they were actually having a kickabout at first.

“One of the guys was brought to the ground and then more police started arriving.

“A police van came down the grass towards the scene at the Arbroath Road side of the park.

“Folk were filming what was going on and the police asked them to stop.

“There were six officers around the guy on the ground and they were wearing search gloves.

“Another man was being interviewed.”

Pair arrested over ‘theft and possession of weapon’

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two male youths, aged 17 and 15, were arrested in connection with theft and possession of a weapon after officers were called to Albert Street in Dundee around 6.50pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”