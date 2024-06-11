Police van races across grass at Dundee park as teens arrested for ‘possession of weapon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police van races across grass at Dundee park as teens arrested for ‘possession of weapon’

Two boys - aged 17 and 15 - were detained at the scene.

By James Simpson
A police van was spotted racing across the grass at Baxter Park before the youths were arrested. Image: Supplied
A police van was spotted racing across the grass at Baxter Park before the youths were arrested. Image: Supplied

A police van raced across the grass at a Dundee park after two teenagers were allegedly spotted with a weapon.

Officers descended on Baxter Park on Sunday evening following an earlier incident on Albert Street.

Two boys aged 17 and 15 were detained at the scene.

One witness said at least six officers were around one of the teenagers as he was being detained at the sports pitch in Baxter Park.

Police surround teenager on ground in Baxter Park incident

He said: “The two lads were inside the basketball and football court.

“We saw two officers inside and we thought they were actually having a kickabout at first.

“One of the guys was brought to the ground and then more police started arriving.

“A police van came down the grass towards the scene at the Arbroath Road side of the park.

“Folk were filming what was going on and the police asked them to stop.

“There were six officers around the guy on the ground and they were wearing search gloves.

“Another man was being interviewed.”

Pair arrested over ‘theft and possession of weapon’

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two male youths, aged 17 and 15, were arrested in connection with theft and possession of a weapon after officers were called to Albert Street in Dundee around 6.50pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

