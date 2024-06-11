Fife Crew tackles underground cable fire in Glenrothes as road shut for 90 minutes Emergency services were called to North Street on Tuesday. By Neil Henderson June 11 2024, 11:03am June 11 2024, 11:03am Share Crew tackles underground cable fire in Glenrothes as road shut for 90 minutes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5006738/underground-cable-fire-glenrothes/ Copy Link Firefighters tackling underground fire on North Street in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services A Glenrothes road was shut for about 90 minutes on Tuesday after an underground cable fire. The alarm was raised at around 10am when smoke could be seen coming through the pavement near the Royal Bank of Scotland on North Street. The road was closed off by police to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10am to an underground fire on North Street in Glenrothes. “One appliance from Glenrothes Station was dispatched for what, on arrival, was found to be a fire in an underground electrical junction box.” The fire had been put out by 11.30am with the scene handed over to Scottish Power engineers. The road reopened a short time later. Scottish Power has been contacted for comment.