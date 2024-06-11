Charity bosses shut Perth city centre shop saying it’s ‘no longer economically viable’

Charity bosses have shut their Perth city centre store – saying it is “no longer economically viable”.

Debra closed its Scott Street outlet earlier this month.

The closest Debra shops are now in Glenrothes and Bridge of Allan.

The unit has been put up for lease.

Nearly 16% of shops on Scott Street are already empty, according to The Courier’s Perth shops tracker.

A spokesperson for Debra said the outlet was not getting enough trade to continue.

They said: “We have a portfolio of over 90 stores in England and Scotland.

Perth Debra charity shop closure ‘unfortunate’

“Occasionally, for a variety of reasons, a store will no longer be economically viable, which was unfortunately the case with Perth.

“However, we are constantly looking for Debra UK stores that fit our current business model, and we have over 30 stores located throughout Scotland.

“Debra UK charity shops raise revenue that helps the charity provide vital community support services for people living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a group of incredibly painful genetic skin blistering conditions.

“They also provide the revenue that enables the charity to clinically test drugs that could be life-changing for people living with EB.”

The unit is now listed with Graham and Sibbald for a rent of £14,000 per year.

The listing states: “The property benefits from a prominent glazed display frontage directly onto Scott Street.

“The property will be available to let following refurbishment and would be suitable for a variety of operators.”

The closure comes months after Scott Street shoe shop Petit Pas shut following smoke damage.

That unit has since received planning permission to be turned into a cafe.