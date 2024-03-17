Perth shoe shop forced to close after fire ‘wiped out entire inventory’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth shoe shop forced to close after fire ‘wiped out entire inventory’

The shop has been temporarily shut following a fire at the Blue Lagoon chip shop in January.

By Kieran Webster
Petit pas shoe shop in Perth
Petit Pas on Perth's Scott Street. Image: Google Street View

A Perth shoe shop has been forced to close after a fire ‘wiped out’ its entire inventory.

Petit Pas, on Scott Street, announced on Thursday that the business will be “paused” for the foreseeable future.

Smoke damage from a fire at the Blue Lagoon next door in January led to all its stock becoming unusable.

The business had been temporarily closed since the January 29 fire.

Scott Street store to close after smoke damage

Petit Pas is owned by Lori McGaffney, who is also the president of the Perthshire Chamber of Commerce and owns Evalucia in the city centre.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “It’s with much sadness we announce that we will have to hit pause on Petit Pas as a business.

“The smoke damage at the end of January wiped out the store’s entire inventory, which was soul-destroying.

A smoke filled Blue Lagoon in January.
A smoke-filled Blue Lagoon in January. Image: DC Thomson

“Add to this already existing buildings issues relating to water ingress and damp – we had been trying hard with little success to ensure these issues had been resolved.

“Meaning post smoke damage, reopening in our current store just wasn’t looking like an option.

“We are still a young business, factoring all costs into the equation, buying ourselves out a lease, moving costs, rates, significantly increased stock costs we feel it’s just not currently viable, or sensible to do so.”

‘Thank you so much for your loyalty’

She added: “Our customers, thank you so much for your loyalty, we are so grateful.

“We can’t believe the growing customer database we’ve managed to build.

“We’ve loved every minute of it and I know the team took great pleasure and pride in providing you all with their first shoes, toddlers shoes, school shoes and every other precious pair of shoes they’ve fitted.

“if anyone might be interested in taking on the name, customer base and any fixtures and fittings, we would be happy to discuss this.

“The biggest asset is a wonderful manager and staff who have got to know the children’s shoe game so very, very well.”

The decision to close the Scott Street shop left many people gutted for Lori and her staff.

‘Wonderful shop’

One person wrote: “So sorry to read this. Thinking of you all.

“What a wonderful shop and experience every time my wee boy came in to get his shoes.

Another added: “Very sad to hear this and cannot imagine the devastation you have all felt.

“I loved coming in with my kids. You were incredibly helpful with taking your time with them which I appreciated hugely.”

Lori McGaffney declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

You can keep track of all the occupied and empty units across Perth’s city centre with The Courier’s retail tracker.

