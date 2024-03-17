Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart disowns Humza Yousaf’s call for ‘Tory free’ Scotland

Veteran Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has disowned First Minister Humza Yousaf’s rallying cry for SNP members to make Scotland “Tory free”.

At a campaign conference in Perth on Saturday, Mr Yousaf told his party faithful that they could “make history” by making Scotland “Tory free” at the General Election.

In his speech at Perth Concert Hall, the first minister said: “In this election, we have the chance to finally make Scotland Tory free for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

“We can make history. And there’s only one way to do it.”

But the remarks attracted some criticism, with the Scottish Conservatives hitting out at the “ugly rhetoric”.

Some within the SNP have also said they think the language was unwise, including MP Pete Wishart – who will contest the new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency at the election.

Pete Wishart: ‘I won’t use Tory free rhetoric in my campaign’

He said: “Much as I will be doing everything possible to ensure that the Tories are kept out of Perth and Kinross-shire I won’t be using this ‘Tory free’ rhetoric as part of my campaign.”

Mr Wishart told The Courier that with around 20,000 Conservative voters in his constituency, he would have “nothing to do” with the message adopted by the SNP leader.

He said he would run a campaign with a “respectful, inclusive agenda”, saying voters who back the Conservatives “deserve to be represented and be respected”.

‘Divisive rhetoric’

But Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, pointed out Mr Wishart had used the same phrase previously.

He said: “Humza Yousaf’s divisive rhetoric is an insult to the hundreds of thousands of people who vote Scottish Conservative.

“He also knows it’s not going to happen – in fact we’re aiming to make gains from the SNP at the general election.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bsnV9DxGt5 — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) March 17, 2024

“It’s interesting that the SNP’s longest-serving MP is now disowning his leader’s ugly rhetoric.

“But it’s only been eight days since Pete Wishart trotted it out himself – so he has no credibility posing as a man of integrity.”