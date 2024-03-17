Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart disowns Humza Yousaf’s call for ‘Tory free’ Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart disowns Humza Yousaf’s call for ‘Tory free’ Scotland

Pete Wishart told The Courier he will have "nothing to do" with the language adopted by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf speaks at Perth Concert Hall
Humza Yousaf told his party members at Perth Concert Hall to make Scotland "Tory free". Image: Shutterstock

Veteran Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has disowned First Minister Humza Yousaf’s rallying cry for SNP members to make Scotland “Tory free”.

At a campaign conference in Perth on Saturday, Mr Yousaf told his party faithful that they could “make history” by making Scotland “Tory free” at the General Election.

In his speech at Perth Concert Hall, the first minister said: “In this election, we have the chance to finally make Scotland Tory free for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

“We can make history.  And there’s only one way to do it.”

Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But the remarks attracted some criticism, with the Scottish Conservatives hitting out at the “ugly rhetoric”.

Some within the SNP have also said they think the language was unwise, including MP Pete Wishart – who will contest the new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency at the election.

Pete Wishart: ‘I won’t use Tory free rhetoric in my campaign’

He said: “Much as I will be doing everything possible to ensure that the Tories are kept out of Perth and Kinross-shire I won’t be using this ‘Tory free’ rhetoric as part of my campaign.”

Mr Wishart told The Courier that with around 20,000 Conservative voters in his constituency, he would have “nothing to do” with the message adopted by the SNP leader.

He said he would run a campaign with a “respectful, inclusive agenda”, saying voters who back the Conservatives “deserve to be represented and be respected”.

‘Divisive rhetoric’

But Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, pointed out Mr Wishart had used the same phrase previously.

He said: “Humza Yousaf’s divisive rhetoric is an insult to the hundreds of thousands of people who vote Scottish Conservative.

“He also knows it’s not going to happen – in fact we’re aiming to make gains from the SNP at the general election.

“It’s interesting that the SNP’s longest-serving MP is now disowning his leader’s ugly rhetoric.

“But it’s only been eight days since Pete Wishart trotted it out himself – so he has no credibility posing as a man of integrity.”

Conversation