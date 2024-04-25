The Stooshie: Finance regulator could get Commons grilling over conman Alistair Greig’s Ponzi scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

The Stooshie: Finance regulator could get Commons grilling over conman Alistair Greig’s Ponzi scheme

Three MPs tell our politics podcast how the case could be raised at Westminster and Holyrood, in the hope of turning the screw on the Financial Conduct Authority.

Alistair Greig and Colin Stewart. Image: DCT Media
Alistair Greig and Colin Stewart. Image: DCT Media
By Dale Haslam

MPs helping victims of conman Alistair Greig are hatching a plan to force regulators before a Westminster committee.

Greig defrauded 184 people from Shetland to Angus out of a total of £13m and the Financial Services Authority missed three chances to stop him early.

A watchdog ordered the FSA’s successor body, the Financial Conduct Authority, to apologise to the victims in writing, but the FCA won’t compensate them,

The victims have got £85,000 each back from another body – but many are still far in the red.

DC Thomson investigations reporter Dale Haslam, who attended a campaign event at the House of Commons last week, says politicians are keeping the fight for justice alive.

Featuring on The Stooshie – The Courier’s weekly politics podcast – Dale says that, though some victims believe the Westminster campaign event was the last chance for compensation, the fighting spirit among MPs is strong.

On this week’s episode, we hear from:

  • Shetland and Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael, who organised the event and has been helping Alistair Greig’s victims for eight years
  • Colin Stewart, whose own parents were conned out of £363,000, and who set up a campaign group to fight the FCA
  • Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who spoke about what should happen and what might happen next.
Alistair Greig conned clients and friends out of £13million. Image: Supplied

During the event, Mr Thomson and Mr Carmichael were joined by Angus MP David Doogan.

They discussed the possibility of referring the case to a select committee, which would be able to compel a senior FCA representative to come before it to be grilled.

The three MPs also considered discussing the case at other committee hearings, both at Westminster and Holyrood, in the hope of turning the screw on the FCA.

Mr Carmichael vowed to raise the matter the very next day during a Commons discussion on victims’ access to redress.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland. Image: Vickie Flores/LNP/Shutterstock.

He said: “Those who lost out were all small business people who had worked hard, saving £100 here and £1,000 or £1,500 there.

“They put all that money together and trusted it to Alistair Greig, usually on the recommendation of friends, family and others, because that is how business is often done in such communities.”

An FCA spokesperson said an independent commissioner has determined it would not be appropriate for it to pay compensation.

The spokesman added: “We understand the distress suffered by those caught up in the fraudulent actions of Alistair Greig.

“We appreciate that this may be frustrating for investors.

“We take our accountability to Parliament seriously but in this instance we have clearly set out our final position.”

