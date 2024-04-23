Tories struggle to find Fife election candidates as faith in Rishi Sunak sinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories struggle to find Fife election candidates as faith in Rishi Sunak sinks

Exclusive: The ruling Conservatives are still searching for candidates in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Fife Conservatives are struggling to find any general election candidates willing to campaign for Rishi Sunak, The Courier can reveal.

Sources in the party say members have been unwilling to put their name forward in three constituencies – Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline and Dollar.

All three seats look set to become a two-horse race between the SNP and Labour, but the Conservatives have historically fielded candidates.

‘No integrity’

In a scathing assessment of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, one long-time Scottish Tory activist said: “We know he’s not going to do anything, he’s going to lose.

“I couldn’t talk about supporting him as prime minister when I don’t. There’s no integrity in that.”

The source said Mr Sunak was “detached from reality”, pointing out that despite his well-off background, Boris Johnson was still able to connect with the average voter.

A second party insider said Conservative MPs had “ousted” their “biggest electoral asset” in Mr Johnson and replaced him with someone “completely lacking in charisma”.

Former PM Boris Johnson
Insider say Rishi Sunak is unable to connect with voters like Boris Johnson could. Image: Shutterstock

He highlighted several embarrassing exchanges Mr Sunak had with voters, where he has appeared to laugh as they shared problems with him.

He added: “I think you’d find most of us agree the party is going in the wrong direction under Rishi and so is the country.

“In seats like the three in Fife mentioned where we want to stop the SNP, most of us will just hold our noses. At best we’ll field a paper candidate.”

The only seat in the Kingdom with a Conservative candidate identified is North East Fife, where retired MSP Bill Bowman will seek support.

Conservatives have appeared on the ballot in all three seats in every election for decades. Image: PA

Despite traditionally polling in third place in the remaining three Fife constituencies, a Conservative candidate has appeared on the ballot at every election since the 1970s.

Graeme Downie, Scottish Labour candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, said it was no surprise the party couldn’t find anyone willing to face the electorate.

He said Tories and the SNP had “run out steam”, adding: “Our campaign has spoken to thousands of people over the past 12 months, people being failed by both the Tories at Westminster and the SNP at Holyrood.”

All Tory candidates to be revealed within weeks

The SNP’s Lesley Backhouse, who will contest Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said: “After 14 years of causing unforgivable damage to people and businesses across Scotland, voters can’t wait to get rid of Rishi Sunak and the cruel Westminster government so it’s not surprising that the Tories are struggling to find anyone willing to publicly support them.”

Asked about the lack of enthusiasm among members, a Scottish Conservative spokesman said a “talented” group had been selected and the process for the remaining seats would be completed in the coming weeks.

He added: “In swathes of seats up and down the country, only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the divided, scandal-ridden, independence-obsessed SNP and get the focus back on voters’ real priorities – fixing Scotland’s ailing public services and growing the economy.”

The Conservatives are not the only party with candidate issues in the Kingdom.

In Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, one of Labour’s top target seats in Scotland, the party’s candidate was suspended after a series of “racist” tweets she had liked on social media were unearthed.

Alba’s Neale Hanvey was confirmed by activists for the seat on Sunday, potentially splitting the pro-independence vote with the SNP.

Conversation