Dozens of Dundee bus stops could be axed to reduce journey times

Dozens of bus stops across Dundee could be removed under council plans to improve journey times.

Dundee City Council’s sustainable transport team is consulting on proposals to cut the number of stops served by the city’s bus network.

The local authority is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 stops with shelters, across Dundee.

And this, officers say, is too many.

Under the plans, a “considered approach” will be taken to determine which stops could get the axe.

A focus will be given to “principal bus corridors” where reduced journey times have the greatest potential to create a “modal shift towards bus use”.

In addition, the council will lead on the removal of bus stops that have become obsolete through a “contraction of the city’s bus network or the relocation of community facilities”.

As well as the removal of some bus stops, the plans also includes proposals to merge two existing stops to a more central location.

‘What’s the harm in leaving the stops?’

The consultation is being carried out with councillors, bus companies, and community groups.

But councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, has hit out at the plans.

He said: “The argument for this plan is that bus reliability will be speeded up and the ones they are proposing to take away are the ones that are less used.

“But if you have a bus stop that isn’t being used, then evidentially the bus is not stopping there – so how is that holding up the reliability of the service?

“What’s the harm with just leaving it there? There might be times when people need to use it and do you really want an elderly person walking an extra 300 yards to a stop?

“We think it’s a complete waste of time and effort.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.