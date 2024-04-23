Dozens of Dundee bus stops could be axed to reduce journey times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of Dundee bus stops could be axed to reduce journey times

The local authority is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops across Dundee. 

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council are consulting stakeholders on the plans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dozens of bus stops across Dundee could be removed under council plans to improve journey times.

Dundee City Council’s sustainable transport team is consulting on proposals to cut the number of stops served by the city’s bus network.

The local authority is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 stops with shelters, across Dundee.

And this, officers say, is too many.

Some of the locations where bus stops could be removed from under the plans. Image: DC Thomson.

Under the plans, a “considered approach” will be taken to determine which stops could get the axe.

A focus will be given to “principal bus corridors” where reduced journey times have the greatest potential to create a “modal shift towards bus use”.

In addition, the council will lead on the removal of bus stops that have become obsolete through a “contraction of the city’s bus network or the relocation of community facilities”.

As well as the removal of some bus stops, the plans also includes proposals to merge two existing stops to a more central location.

‘What’s the harm in leaving the stops?’

The consultation is being carried out with councillors, bus companies, and community groups.

But councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, has hit out at the plans.

He said: “The argument for this plan is that bus reliability will be speeded up and the ones they are proposing to take away are the ones that are less used.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has hit out at the proposals. Image: DC Thomson.

“But if you have a bus stop that isn’t being used, then evidentially the bus is not stopping there – so how is that holding up the reliability of the service?

“What’s the harm with just leaving it there? There might be times when people need to use it and do you really want an elderly person walking an extra 300 yards to a stop?

“We think it’s a complete waste of time and effort.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

