Council to spend £480k over next 6 years for repair of smashed Dundee bus shelters

A contractor will be sought to provide glazing and repair services for the 348 shelters across the city.

By Bryan Copland
A smashed bus shelter at Technology Park, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A smashed bus shelter at Technology Park, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Council chiefs are set to spend an estimated half a million pounds over the next six years paying for the repair of smashed and vandalised bus shelters in Dundee.

The local authority anticipates the bill for repairing damaged shelters during that period will be £480,000, based on recent costs.

The council now plans to find a contractor to provide glazing and repair services for the 348 shelters it manages across the city.

About 30 of the shelters are fitted with polycarbonate and the rest with toughened glass.

A smashed shelter on Blackness Road. Image: Councillor Fraser Macpherson
A vandalised shelter near Asda Myrekirk. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee, said: “Bus shelter vandalism continues to be a drain on scarce council resources and detracts from the investment we could otherwise make to improving public services.

“We are in a position now where we need to appoint a new supplier to carry out these specialist repairs and the proposal is to undertake a competitive procurement through Public Contracts Scotland to award a contract for the work.

“The council continues to work with partners including Police Scotland to try and reduce the amount of bus shelter vandalism that occurs across the city.”

Councillors will be asked to approve the tender process at a meeting on Monday.

