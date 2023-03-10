Dundee taxpayers face £60k bill for repair of smashed bus shelters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee taxpayers face £60k bill for repair of smashed bus shelters

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 10 2023, 5.30am Updated: March 10 2023, 8.34am
A smashed bus shelter near Asda Myrekirk at the weekend. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter
Dundee taxpayers could face a £60,000 bill this year for the repair of smashed and vandalised bus shelters.

Council chiefs say the level of damage being caused to shelters across the city is the worst they have seen for the past decade.

It comes after a number of shelters were smashed over the weekend at various locations, with the incidents highlighted by the chief of bus operator Xplore Dundee.

A smashed shelter on Gillburn Road, Kirkton. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter

Some shelters in areas like Broughty Ferry have been vandalised, repaired and then smashed again.

The local authority is now looking at ways to cut costs to the public purse – including reducing the number of bus shelters it looks after.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been pushing for action on damaged shelters.

Level of vandalism ‘far higher than last 10 years’

In correspondence from the the team leader of the council’s parking, sustainable transport and roads division, Mr Duncan was told: “The level of destructive vandalism (smashed glass) across the city in the last six months has been far higher than at any previous time in last 10 years or so.

“Damage in Forthill and Barnhill has been particularly bad with a spate of damage in December and further damage in the last week or so.”

It added: “A large pane of glass in a bus shelter costs £196 to supply and fit.

Another vandalised shelter on South Road in Lochee. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter

“The full repair of a large shelter that has lost all its glass is in the region of £1,900 (six large panes of glass and six small panes of glass).

“The cost of repair is met by the council-wide insurance budget and this year, I expect the total bill to be in the region of £60k, although I will try and seek a definitive figure from colleagues in that team.”

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s – which owns Xplore Dundee – tweeted earlier this week images of several smashed bus stops, saying: “A smashing time was had in Dundee at the weekend I see.”

His firm has previously spoken out about the impact of anti-social behaviour on its services.

What are the potential solutions?

Dundee City Council currently uses toughened glass in bus shelters.

The email from the roads team said: “This is a preferred solution and preferable to polycarbonate because it is significantly cheaper and can also be cleaned more easily.

“Polycarbonate panels, once vandalised/graffitied, can become an eyesore and cannot be restored to looking ‘as new’.

A new ‘mesh’ bus shelter near Asda in Kirkton. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“There is no perfect solution and I have to hope that we are experiencing a phase of destructive behaviour that will run its course.

“I have delayed replacing the glazing in the shelters in Broughty Ferry to try and avoid further repeat damage. However, we will begin to replace the shelter glazing in weeks ahead.”

Plans to reduce number of bus shelters

The council says it plans to “reduce our exposure to vandalism” by reducing the number of shelters it manages across the city, or introducing polycarbonate or mesh panelling where appropriate.

But it says this is a “costly operation” and with many shelters coming to the end of their 17-year lifespan, the local authority will “have to make a decision about how much money is invested in such an approach”.

Mr Duncan says he has contacted police about the ongoing problems.

Councillor Craig Duncan at a vandalised bus shelter in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He said: “I would like them to deploy patrols or mobile CCTV to identify and apprehend culprits.

“I would urge residents with any information to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Asked for comment, a city council spokesperson repeated the comments made in the email to Mr Duncan, adding: “Alternative materials will be investigated as the bus shelter stock nears the end of its operational life.”

