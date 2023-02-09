Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

By Laura Devlin
February 9 2023, 2.55pm
A number of Xplore buses have been attacked in recent weeks.
A number of Xplore buses have been attacked in recent weeks.

The bosses of Dundee bus company Xplore have called for police action to tackle anti-social behaviour following a spate of attacks on their vehicles.

A number of buses have been attacked across the city in recent weeks, with one driver saying it is happening “almost every night”.

Elizabeth Flight was a passenger on a bus attacked by youths in the Fintry area on Monday night.

Although no one was hurt in the incident, which saw an object thrown at the bus and a window smashed, the 51-year-old said she and her fellow passengers had a lucky escape.

She said: “It’s a total disgrace.

“It could have been really serious if someone was sitting there.

A bus window was smashed on Monday night. Image: Avril Ross

“If there had been an elderly person or someone with a pram, they would not be able to move and they could’ve have been shattered by the glass.

“My daughter travels to school on the bus and I worry about what is happening. These actions could kill someone.”

Elizabeth admits she is now worried the bus service could be withdrawn, leaving her and her family without reliable transport to get to work and school.

She said: “I don’t drive so I rely on the buses.

“When the window was smashed on Monday, the driver had to stop and get us all of the bus.

“I then had to wait another 10 to 15 minutes for another bus after a long day of work

“It takes a long enough to get home as it is and these incidents have a huge impact.

It’s a hard life for a driver as well. It’s very scary.”

Another bus was attacked on Sunday night.

Xplore say they are “monitoring” the situation but have called on Police Scotland to act to ensure the attacks are stopped.

Company spokesman Jack Irvine said: “Xplore are monitoring the situation but only police action can eradicate this anti-social behaviour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been liaising with Xplore buses with regard to two incidents reported recently of vandalisms to their buses in the Dundee area.

“Thankfully on both occasions no one has been hurt but this behaviour could cause serious injury.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and we would ask people to consider the dangers and consequences associated with this reckless criminal behaviour.

“Anyone with information regarding the vandalisms can contact Police Scotland through 101, or alternatively, anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

