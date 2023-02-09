Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The bosses of Dundee bus company Xplore have called for police action to tackle anti-social behaviour following a spate of attacks on their vehicles.

A number of buses have been attacked across the city in recent weeks, with one driver saying it is happening “almost every night”.

Elizabeth Flight was a passenger on a bus attacked by youths in the Fintry area on Monday night.

Although no one was hurt in the incident, which saw an object thrown at the bus and a window smashed, the 51-year-old said she and her fellow passengers had a lucky escape.

She said: “It’s a total disgrace.

“It could have been really serious if someone was sitting there.

“If there had been an elderly person or someone with a pram, they would not be able to move and they could’ve have been shattered by the glass.

“My daughter travels to school on the bus and I worry about what is happening. These actions could kill someone.”

Elizabeth admits she is now worried the bus service could be withdrawn, leaving her and her family without reliable transport to get to work and school.

She said: “I don’t drive so I rely on the buses.

“When the window was smashed on Monday, the driver had to stop and get us all of the bus.

“I then had to wait another 10 to 15 minutes for another bus after a long day of work

“It takes a long enough to get home as it is and these incidents have a huge impact.

“It’s a hard life for a driver as well. It’s very scary.”

Xplore say they are “monitoring” the situation but have called on Police Scotland to act to ensure the attacks are stopped.

Company spokesman Jack Irvine said: “Xplore are monitoring the situation but only police action can eradicate this anti-social behaviour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been liaising with Xplore buses with regard to two incidents reported recently of vandalisms to their buses in the Dundee area.

“Thankfully on both occasions no one has been hurt but this behaviour could cause serious injury.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and we would ask people to consider the dangers and consequences associated with this reckless criminal behaviour.

“Anyone with information regarding the vandalisms can contact Police Scotland through 101, or alternatively, anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”