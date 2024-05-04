Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Dundee

A 43-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Dundee.

Officers were called the Brook Street area of the city shortly after 2pm on Friday following reports of a concern for a person.

The incident happened near the Co-op store.

The man will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, we were called to a concern for a person on Brook Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a police assault.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”