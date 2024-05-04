Dundee Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Dundee Officers were called to the Brook Street area shortly after 2pm on Friday. By Laura Devlin May 4 2024, 9:48am May 4 2024, 9:48am Share Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4970156/man-charged-alleged-assualt-police-officer-dundee/ Copy Link Police on Brook Street following the incident. Image: Supplied. A 43-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Dundee. Officers were called the Brook Street area of the city shortly after 2pm on Friday following reports of a concern for a person. The incident happened near the Co-op store. The man will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, we were called to a concern for a person on Brook Street, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a police assault. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”