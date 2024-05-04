Police descend on Dunfermline street amid ongoing probe

Police descended on a residential area of Dunfermline on Friday as officers looked to trace a man in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Around four police vehicles were spotted in the Whimbrel Place area of the city on Friday evening.

Reports on social media suggest officers were also seen patrolling on foot.

Police Scotland have confirmed they were in the area due to an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were in the Whimbrel Place area of Dunfermline conducting inquiries to trace a man in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”