Old Course Hotel unveils ‘amazing’ outdoor seating area featuring pods and ‘cosy blankets’

The West Deck overlooks the 16th green of the St Andrews golf course.

By Andrew Robson
The seating area is set under a canopy of lights. Image: Old Course Hotel/DC Thomson

St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel has unveiled a new outdoor seating area complete with dining pods and “cosy blankets”.

Overlooking the 16th green and the 17th tee at the Old Course, the new area – known as the West Deck- looks set to become a popular spot for summer dining.

It is set under a canopy of fairy lights and includes seats, sofas and enclosed pods.

The West Deck features pods for dining. Image: Old Course Hotel

A post unveiling the new area on the Old Course Hotel Facebook page said: “Introducing the West Deck, our newest spot for alfresco drinks and dining.

“Think twinkling lights, delicious sharing plates, and watching the sun dip down with something chilled.

“With covered pods and cosy blankets, we’re ready for whatever the summer brings.

“See you on the West Deck!”

An outdoor seating area. Image: Old Course Hotel
Diners will be able to enjoy sharing plates. Image: Old Course Hotel

Social media users say they are excited about visiting the West Deck.

Kevin McLaine said on Facebook: “It looks amazing, we’ll be paying it a visit when we’re up in August.”

Kaye Disley posted on Instagram: “Omg, I can’t wait to come here.”

‘Looks incredible’

The town’s Clelland and Co wrote: “Oh this looks incredible, we can’t wait to visit!”

It comes as the St Andrews Links Trust has bought a parcel of farmland in its bid to save its courses from coastal erosion.

The Links Trust operates seven links golf courses, including the historic Old Course.

Golfers are also being asked for their views on the Links Trust amid concerns record visitor numbers are impacting on local tee times.

