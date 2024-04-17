St Andrews golfers asked: ‘Is the Links Trust still fit for purpose?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews golfers asked: ‘Is the Links Trust still fit for purpose?’

Hundreds of resident players are being surveyed amid concerns soaring visitor numbers at the Home of Golf are impacting on local tee times.

By Claire Warrender
Connor Graham tees off on the Old Course during last year's Walker Cup. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
St Andrews golfers are being asked for their views on the Links Trust amid concerns record visitor numbers are impacting on local tee times.

A new association is launching a survey on how the game is managed on the hallowed Old Course and the Trust’s six other links courses.

And local players are being asked if they think change is needed at the Home of Golf.

The St Andrews Resident Golfers Association says the Links Trust focused on residents when it was set up in 1974.

The Old Course in St Andrews attracts thousands of visitors a year. Image: DC Thomson.

However, a spokesman added: “As golf has grown and visitor numbers have increased there is a feeling the golfing experience has been impacted.

“The purpose of this survey is to ask golfers what their views on the current arrangements are and what, if any, changes they would like to see.

“We would like as many golfers as possible to engage with us so we can get a clear understanding about how residents feel.”

‘Maintaining the rights of resident golfers’

The spokesman said the association aims to look after the interests of people who hold resident tickets for the links.

St Andrews Links Trust was created by an act of parliament to “maintain the links for the residents of the town and others”.

It is run by eight trustees – the local MP, along with three representatives from the R&A, three from Fife Council and one from the Scottish Government.

And its income comes from visitors and ticket holders.

Golf fans pose for photographs on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews, before the 150th Open Championship in 2022. Image: AP Photo/Peter Morrison.

The new resident golfers association has created a website, asking if the act is still fit for purpose.

And it says if residents want to see their rights preserved “all options for improvement should be considered”.

The website adds: “Over time there has been a perceived dilution in the golfing experience of local residents due in large part to record numbers of visitors pressuring a finite number of tee times.

“The association comprises like-minded individuals who wish to maintain the rights of resident golfers and to provide a conduit for local issues to be raised.”

How to take part in St Andrews Links Trust survey

There are around 700 resident ticket-holders in St Andrews.

However, the St Andrews Resident Golfers Association says they do not have a voice on the Links Trust.

The website continues: “There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that residents are unhappy with access to the courses.

“The number of visitors and the extension of the playing season means the courses do not have time to recover and are deteriorating.

“In order to protect the interests of the resident golfer, we believe it is important that as many residents as possible support the association and make their views known.”

The survey launches today (April 17) and anyone who wants to take part can register on the website.

Alternatively, they can email standrewsresidentgolfer@gmail.com 

It is understood the Links Trust recently carried out its own survey of residents’ views and the results are awaited.

The trust declined to comment on the new association or its survey.

