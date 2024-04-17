Leven beach to host 3,000 dookers in world record bid

Leven beach will be the scene of a world record-breaking dook attempt next month as swimmers and dippers come together.

It’s hoped up to 3,000 people will join hands before plunging into the Firth of Forth at the same time.

The aim is to showcase the beauty of Largo Bay before the new Levenmouth rail link opens the following week.

However, the May 26 dip-a-thon is also raising funds for Megan’s Space, a mental health charity for children and young people.

Organiser Cuddy Cudworth said: “We’re trying to get as many people on Leven beach as we can.

“We want to show people the beach is stunning and is a good reason to come by train.”

Everyone welcome to take part in Leven dip-a-thon

Cuddy, 46, is a coach with Priority Mind Management, specialising in stress, anxiety and depression.

And he started the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society in 2021 after reading up on the benefits of cold water therapy.

Hardcore groups of regulars now dip off Leven beach three times a day and Cuddy is keen to share the experience.

“We’ve been in touch with dipping groups along both sides of the Forth,” he said.

“Many have said members will come along but anyone is welcome to take part, even if they’re not part of an official group.

“I’m hoping for about 3,000 people but even if we get 1,000 that will be brilliant.”

Wellness and vintage buses also on the cards

The official world record for a simultaneous dook involved around 20,000 people.

However, the Leven dip-a-thon is described as a “link n dip”, hopefully setting a record for the most people dipping while holding hands.

The event begins at 1pm with two hours of wellness, including yoga and breath work.

And the world record dooking bid starts at 3pm.

Meanwhile, to help with parking, Fife Heritage Railway is laying on vintage buses.

Participants are urged to park at the group’s Kirkland Sidings site, and take a nostalgic ride to the beach.

Everyone taking part is asked for a donation towards Megan’s Space.