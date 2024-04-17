Leven beach to host 3,000 dookers in world record bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven beach to host 3,000 dookers in world record bid

The dippers will form a line along the bay before plunging into the sea together.

By Claire Warrender
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the event. Image: Supplied by Cuddy Cudworth.

Leven beach will be the scene of a world record-breaking dook attempt next month as swimmers and dippers come together.

It’s hoped up to 3,000 people will join hands before plunging into the Firth of Forth at the same time.

Leven dip-a-thon organiser Cuddy Cudworth
Leven dip-a-thon organiser Cuddy Cudworth. Image: Supplied by Cuddy Cudworth.

The aim is to showcase the beauty of Largo Bay before the new Levenmouth rail link opens the following week.

However, the May 26 dip-a-thon is also raising funds for Megan’s Space, a mental health charity for children and young people.

Organiser Cuddy Cudworth said: “We’re trying to get as many people on Leven beach as we can.

“We want to show people the beach is stunning and is a good reason to come by train.”

Everyone welcome to take part in Leven dip-a-thon

Cuddy, 46, is a coach with Priority Mind Management, specialising in stress, anxiety and depression.

And he started the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society in 2021 after reading up on the benefits of cold water therapy.

Cuddy Cudworth hopes to secure 3,000 dippers.

Hardcore groups of regulars now dip off Leven beach three times a day and Cuddy is keen to share the experience.

“We’ve been in touch with dipping groups along both sides of the Forth,” he said.

“Many have said members will come along but anyone is welcome to take part, even if they’re not part of an official group.

“I’m hoping for about 3,000 people but even if we get 1,000 that will be brilliant.”

Wellness and vintage buses also on the cards

The official world record for a simultaneous dook involved around 20,000 people.

However, the Leven dip-a-thon is described as a “link n dip”, hopefully setting a record for the most people dipping while holding hands.

The event begins at 1pm with two hours of wellness, including yoga and breath work.

And the world record dooking bid starts at 3pm.

Meanwhile, to help with parking, Fife Heritage Railway is laying on vintage buses.

Participants are urged to park at the group’s Kirkland Sidings site, and take a nostalgic ride to the beach.

Everyone taking part is asked for a donation towards Megan’s Space.

