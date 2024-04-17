First look at planned new spa and holiday homes on Perthshire’s Murrayshall Estate

Further details of the controversial expansion of Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone have been revealed.

In December, developer Stellar Murrayshall LLP was granted planning permission in principle for a 50-bed extension to the hotel, along with 40 holiday lodges and up to 30 holiday homes.

This was despite more than 200 objections on issues such as the impact on local wildlife and the Perth greenbelt.

Now a detailed planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to build 25 self-catering holiday lodges, a spa and leisure facility.

The existing estate already comprises a country hotel, two golf courses and a driving range.

In addition, there are also self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

First phase of £30m expansion plans for Murrayshall Country Estate

Phase one of the £30m expansion plan has been submitted, which could provide up to 400 new jobs.

A large-scale spa and leisure facility is included in the proposal.

A design statement said: “Internally the building will include pools, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing rooms and cafes.

“The surrounding external terraces will have a range of outdoor uses to supplement the interior provision, including outdoor treatments, relaxation areas and other hospitality offerings.”

It added: “The location of the building has been selected to provide strong connectivity between the spa, existing hotel approach and entrance, and proposed adjacent lodges.

“Thereby, making access to the building and surrounding areas a positive experience, utilising the path network within the estate.”

25 new self-catering holiday lodges may be built alongside spa and leisure facility

Also included in the plans is the construction of 25 one and two-storey holiday lodges.

A further 15 are proposed for later as part of phase two of the expansion.

The homes range from two to four-bedroom lodges with each having a private external terrace or balcony.

These will be connected via pathways designed for pedestrians with limited vehicle access.

An extensive landcaping proposal is also included in the application.

The proposed lodges will be set within grassland, with a wildflower meadow

and scattered native trees running through the central area of the accommodation.

Meanwhile, the removal of trees is required to improve vehicle access to the Murrayshall estate.

However, the developer promises an “extensive” programme of tree planting to counter this.

Murrayshall owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and the luxury hotel was established in 1973.

The estate spans 365 acres, which includes woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.