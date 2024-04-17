First look at planned new spa and holiday homes on Perthshire’s Murrayshall Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at planned new spa and holiday homes on Perthshire’s Murrayshall Estate

A new planning application has revealed more details of the £30m expansion plan.

By Neil Henderson
Artist's impression of how the spa and leisure facility may look at Murrayshall Estate.
An artist's design of how the spa and leisure facility may look. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP

Further details of the controversial expansion of Murrayshall Country Estate near Scone have been revealed.

In December, developer Stellar Murrayshall LLP was granted planning permission in principle for a 50-bed extension to the hotel, along with 40 holiday lodges and up to 30 holiday homes.

This was despite more than 200 objections on issues such as the impact on local wildlife and the Perth greenbelt.

Now a detailed planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to build 25 self-catering holiday lodges, a spa and leisure facility.

Murrayshall Country Estate expansion plans.
A design of how the Murrayshall Country Estate could look. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP

The existing estate already comprises a country hotel, two golf courses and a driving range.

In addition, there are also self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

First phase of £30m expansion plans for Murrayshall Country Estate

Phase one of the £30m expansion plan has been submitted, which could provide up to 400 new jobs.

A large-scale spa and leisure facility is included in the proposal.

A design statement said: “Internally the building will include pools, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing rooms and cafes.

“The surrounding external terraces will have a range of outdoor uses to supplement the interior provision, including outdoor treatments, relaxation areas and other hospitality offerings.”

Another artist's view of the proposed spa and leisure facility at Murrayshall Country Estate.
Another artist’s image of the proposed spa and leisure facility. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP

It added: “The location of the building has been selected to provide strong connectivity between the spa, existing hotel approach and entrance, and proposed adjacent lodges.

“Thereby, making access to the building and surrounding areas a positive experience, utilising the path network within the estate.”

25 new self-catering holiday lodges may be built alongside spa and leisure facility

Also included in the plans is the construction of 25 one and two-storey holiday lodges.

A further 15 are proposed for later as part of phase two of the expansion.

A ground plan for the proposed new spa and 25 holiday lodges.
A map showing the proposed new spa and 25 holiday lodges. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP

The homes range from two to four-bedroom lodges with each having a private external terrace or balcony.

These will be connected via pathways designed for pedestrians with limited vehicle access.

An extensive landcaping proposal is also included in the application.

The proposed lodges will be set within grassland, with a wildflower meadow
and scattered native trees running through the central area of the accommodation.

Meanwhile, the removal of trees is required to improve vehicle access to the Murrayshall estate.

However, the developer promises an “extensive” programme of tree planting to counter this.

Murrayshall owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and the luxury hotel was established in 1973.

The estate spans 365 acres, which includes woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

