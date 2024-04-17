STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry sculpture was missed chance to support Dundee talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry sculpture was missed chance to support Dundee talent

"I can’t accept that the only artist who could be found to do the Broughty pillar, and whale beside the V&A, is from London."

The new sculpture in Broughty Ferry.
The new sculpture in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

The new sculpture at Broughty Ferry cycle path is a disgrace.

Not the way it looks, its provenance is the problem.

The Murraygate dragon, inspired by Dundee’s nine maidens legend, is by Tony Morrow, working to an original concept by Alistair Smart who died before completion.

Both sculptors were big names from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art. Tony also created Desperate Dan on the High Street.

Dundee’s Desperate Dan statue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The most emotive sculpture in Dundee is the Black Watch memorial on Emmock Road.

That was by Scott Sutherland, head of sculpture at Duncan of Jordanstone. He also created the unicorn atop the Mercat Cross and plaque at Broughty Lifeboat Station marking the Mona tragedy.

Alan Herriot, now one of Britain’s most respected sculptors, did the Jim McLean statue at Tannadice. Alan learned his craft at Duncan of Jordanstone under Sutherland.

See the pattern?

I can’t accept that the only artist who could be found to do the Broughty pillar, and whale beside the V&A, is from London.

The whale sculpture at Dundee waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This commission shouldn’t have gone to open tender with a tight deadline and very little publicity.

It should have been done entirely within the city. Because when people come to Dundee they should see Dundee things.

This was a chance to display the city’s skills. To shout, to prove: “We have the talent”.

Work should have been put in to find a local artist, a teacher, even an art student.

Instead, a London artist was engaged. We’ve erected a London sculpture. What does this say about Dundee?

No offence to the sculptor fella, but why are we displaying something that symbolises a lack of confidence in ourselves?

Cancel any unveiling. This blunder shouldn’t be publicised.

A Dundonian commissioned for a major work of street art in Dundee would have been a show of pride in one of our own. Something we could broadcast to the world.

Lee Simmons, the artist behind the new sculpture in Broughty Ferry and the waterfront whale.

If Dundee City Council won’t support artists in Dundee, who will?

They boast of their active travel routes but these unimaginative, tired councillors haven’t paid attention to the detail.

They could have written into the plan that a Dundee artist had to be given this job. A £100k commission to boost the career of a young local.

Council should commission Dundee artists for sculptures

Councillors, just this once, give your point of view on a local matter.

Was enough effort made to find a Dundee artist? Did this disappoint you? Anger you? Do you care? Did you even notice?

Tell us.

And who is doing the sculpture for the Monifieth end of the path?

The sculpture from Broughty Ferry Beach.
The new sculpture as viewed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

If it isn’t a local, knock it on the head. Replace them with an artist from Dundee or Monifieth, even if we wait a few months.

To give such an intervention weight, it would take a member of the majority SNP group on the council to demand this.

SNP councillors, who will speak up? Who among you has the minerals?

Are we Dundee folk or are we not? Are we proud of our city or not? Do we celebrate our people, our artists, our talents, or do we not?

More from Comment

The current Magdalen Green footbridge.
STEVE FINAN: Will Magdalen Green bridge become latest smoke and mirrors 'consultation'?
10
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Assisted dying bill is dangerously misguided path disguised as dignified exit
4
Wind turbines pre-assemble at Port of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll…
11
Monifieth High School is on the border of Dundee and Angus.
STEVE FINAN: Merge Dundee and Angus education and put the money saved into classrooms…
11
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services
4
Steven Donaldson's parents, Pam and Bill, at his memorial in Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Image: DC Thomson
LINDSEY HAMILTON: I was born and raised in Kirriemuir, the Wee Red Toon will…
The Scottish Government must act urgently. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: NHS budget crisis risks the future of our health service
Police Scotland say no evidence lost in Brian Low murder
COURIER OPINION: New low for Police Scotland as time and trust lost over Aberfeldy…
The Olympia is under the spotlight again. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia revelations show Dundee City Council's incompetence
3
Steel rod failure closed Olympia pools
MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?

Conversation