STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry sculpture was missed chance to support Dundee talent

The new sculpture at Broughty Ferry cycle path is a disgrace.

Not the way it looks, its provenance is the problem.

The Murraygate dragon, inspired by Dundee’s nine maidens legend, is by Tony Morrow, working to an original concept by Alistair Smart who died before completion.

Both sculptors were big names from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art. Tony also created Desperate Dan on the High Street.

The most emotive sculpture in Dundee is the Black Watch memorial on Emmock Road.

That was by Scott Sutherland, head of sculpture at Duncan of Jordanstone. He also created the unicorn atop the Mercat Cross and plaque at Broughty Lifeboat Station marking the Mona tragedy.

Alan Herriot, now one of Britain’s most respected sculptors, did the Jim McLean statue at Tannadice. Alan learned his craft at Duncan of Jordanstone under Sutherland.

See the pattern?

I can’t accept that the only artist who could be found to do the Broughty pillar, and whale beside the V&A, is from London.

This commission shouldn’t have gone to open tender with a tight deadline and very little publicity.

It should have been done entirely within the city. Because when people come to Dundee they should see Dundee things.

This was a chance to display the city’s skills. To shout, to prove: “We have the talent”.

Work should have been put in to find a local artist, a teacher, even an art student.

Instead, a London artist was engaged. We’ve erected a London sculpture. What does this say about Dundee?

No offence to the sculptor fella, but why are we displaying something that symbolises a lack of confidence in ourselves?

Cancel any unveiling. This blunder shouldn’t be publicised.

A Dundonian commissioned for a major work of street art in Dundee would have been a show of pride in one of our own. Something we could broadcast to the world.

If Dundee City Council won’t support artists in Dundee, who will?

They boast of their active travel routes but these unimaginative, tired councillors haven’t paid attention to the detail.

They could have written into the plan that a Dundee artist had to be given this job. A £100k commission to boost the career of a young local.

Council should commission Dundee artists for sculptures

Councillors, just this once, give your point of view on a local matter.

Was enough effort made to find a Dundee artist? Did this disappoint you? Anger you? Do you care? Did you even notice?

Tell us.

And who is doing the sculpture for the Monifieth end of the path?

If it isn’t a local, knock it on the head. Replace them with an artist from Dundee or Monifieth, even if we wait a few months.

To give such an intervention weight, it would take a member of the majority SNP group on the council to demand this.

SNP councillors, who will speak up? Who among you has the minerals?

Are we Dundee folk or are we not? Are we proud of our city or not? Do we celebrate our people, our artists, our talents, or do we not?