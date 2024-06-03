KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Election campaign will show if John Swinney is really listening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Election campaign will show if John Swinney is really listening

"In a general election campaign, fear of the being the poor sod who makes the big, defining gaffe of the campaign is ever-present."

First Minister John Swinney says his leadership will involve less talking and more listening. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirsty Strickland

During election campaigns, the elixir that politicians crave can also be a poison.

Parties need media coverage to make their pitch to the public. But they want it on their terms.

They must desperately avoid embarrassing hot-mic moments like the 2010 Gordon Brown ‘bigoted woman’ incident, and they don’t want to be filmed doing anything that could cause ridicule, like the time the UK lost its mind over Ed Miliband eating a bacon sandwich.

There are pitfalls at every turn: a positive interaction with a member of the public can supercharge your political capital, a negative one can haunt you for the entirety of the campaign.

In a general election campaign, fear of the being the poor sod who makes the big, defining gaffe of the campaign is ever-present. That fear is all the more real now, at a time when smartphones turn every member of the public into a roving reporter.

It’s perhaps not surprising that we are seeing an increasing amount of control-freakery from politicians who want all the benefits of widespread media coverage while mitigating as many risks as possible.

In the first week of the campaign, Rishi Sunak was accused of using Tory plants posing as ordinary audience members during a Q&A.

In Scotland, we expect direct access to our politicians, especially when they’re asking for our vote.

The Courier’s John Swinney event allowed for meaningful interaction

The Courier’s subscriber event with John Swinney last week showed the quiet power of such interactions and why we can’t afford to let them become a dying feature of election campaigns.

The long-form, in-conversation event allowed for a deeper and more meaningful question and answer session than you can ever get from a shiny press conference or party-managed event.

John Swinney Dundee
John Swinney speaks to The Courier editor David Clegg. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Perthshire politician took questions directly from the audience and was quizzed on a range of issues including overcrowding in prisons and the challenges facing the NHS.

The First Minister wanted to impress upon the audience that his style of leadership will involve less talking and more listening.

John Swinney knows that his party can no longer rely on the automatic support of the nearly 50 per cent of the population who support Scottish independence. As the leader of a minority government, collaboration is key. He sees himself as a solutions man and resistant to the recent scramble for simple, soundbite answers to complicated issues of policy.

The question is, will his efforts to refresh and re-energise his party translate into a compelling message during the general election campaign?

The First Minister spoke to audience members at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His approach to the upcoming series of television debates will have to be different to the other Scottish party leaders. He will be forced into a defensive position over his party’s record in government and the more recent troubles involving the SNP.

While an incumbent government politician may be more wary of the glare of the election spotlight, they rely on it just as much as opposition politicians do.

That’s what makes election campaigns so heady and hopeful.

Short window of opportunity

It’s a short window of opportunity where the balance of power swings firmly in the direction of voters. You can sense that change on the face of every politician that clenches their jaw in anticipation of what question, experience or criticism is about to come out of the mouth of the ordinary person who has been handed a microphone.

Whenever there is a big political scandal, whether in Scotland or Westminster, you’ll often hear journalists on the radio saying that a party representative declined their invitation to come on air to speak about it.

During an election, there’s no room for hiding.

There is no diary commitment or duvet day that can take precedence over the campaign trail. However uncomfortable the spotlight is for politicians who might not enjoy answering questions about their records or promises, it is also unavoidable. And that’s why we should savour the next five weeks.

I was not anticipating the huge range of emotions that I would experience on the day of my dog’s neutering operation. The decision to have him neutered was a no-brainer. The vet recommended it as a way to safeguard against a range of future illnesses, and the play-care where he goes once a week said he wasn’t allowed back until he had the procedure, after an unfortunate over-enthusiastic humping incident that was embarrassing for all concerned.

A few hours after I dropped him off, the vet sent me a photograph of him. His eyes were as glazed as a long-weekend in Ibiza and his post-op meal was scattered throughout his beard.

She said his tail started wagging as soon as he woke up and that he is a very lovely boy. I, of course, burst into tears.

We had less than a day of quiet wooziness before he started running around again, wearing a very silly baby-grow style outfit designed to stop him licking the stitches.

During the recovery period, the vet said it’s important that he stays calm, no jumping, zooming or mischief.

So far he shows no sign of having heard her.

Conversation