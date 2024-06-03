Busy Dundee road shut for several days after burst water main

A busy Dundee road is to stay shut for several days due to a burst water main.

Dens Road is shut between its junctions with Arthurstone Terrace and Dura Street.

Traffic is being diverted in the area with bus services forced to take alternative routes.

Water supplies have been restored to about 50 homes that were cut off on Monday.

However, the repairs are continuing and are expected to last for several days.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are currently on site at Dens Road, Dundee, carrying out essential repair work following a burst on the water network.

“A road closure is in place and on Monday, our team successfully installed an overland pipe to bring all customers back into water supply, while our engineers continue to carry out the necessary repair work.

“Due to the complex nature of this burst with other utilities and cables found within the excavation, this work is likely to continue for a number of days.

“We would like to thank customers and local residents for their patience and understanding while our engineers work towards a full repair.”

It comes as roadworks are also affecting traffic through nearby Stobswell.