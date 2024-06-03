Fife Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash at Glenrothes roundabout Firefighters, police and paramedics were at the scene. By Andrew Robson June 3 2024, 3:43pm June 3 2024, 3:43pm Share Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash at Glenrothes roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4999350/glenrothes-crash-church-street/ Copy Link Church Street, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a Glenrothes roundabout. Emergency services were called to Chruch Street at 1.30pm on Monday afternoon following the collision. Fire crews were required to make one of the vehicles safe. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews attended the incident. Emergency crews called to Glenrothes crash They said: “We mobilised two appliances – from Glenrothes and Methil – at 2.20pm on Monday following a two-car crash on Chruch Street. “Firefighters were required to make a vehicle safe and left the scene at 3.35pm.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Monday, were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Street, Glenrothes. “Emergency services attended and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing.”