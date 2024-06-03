Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash at Glenrothes roundabout

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a Glenrothes roundabout.

Emergency services were called to Chruch Street at 1.30pm on Monday afternoon following the collision.

Fire crews were required to make one of the vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews attended the incident.

Emergency crews called to Glenrothes crash

They said: “We mobilised two appliances – from Glenrothes and Methil – at 2.20pm on Monday following a two-car crash on Chruch Street.

“Firefighters were required to make a vehicle safe and left the scene at 3.35pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Monday, were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Street, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”