Fife lodge sandwiched between coast and castle a perfect project property for £165k

A handsome lodge within stone’s throw of the Forth Estuary and Blair Castle has gone on sale for just £165,000.

East Lodge guards the entrance to Blair Castle Estate just outside Culross on the Forth Coast. Dating from the mid-1800s, it enjoys a semi-rural location within easy walk of the village.

The Forth Estuary is directly across the road from the lodge and the castle is hidden in woodland behind it.

East Lodge is in need of renovation but is on sale with an attractive price tag of £165,000.

What’s it like inside?

The living room has a wood burning stove and a bay window. There are two double bedrooms, a breakfasting kitchen, and a bathroom.

There are gardens to the front, side and rear, and it might be possible to extend subject to gaining planning permission. The house also comes with a single garage.

Although it needs updating, East Lodge does benefit from double glazing and LPG central heating.

Blair Castle is an A listed early 19th Century mansion house. During the First World War, it bought by the Fife Coal Company, who wanted the mineral rights to the estate.

In 1927, the house and estate was gifted to the Fife, Kinross and Clackmannan Welfare Committee, along with a sum of money to support its running costs.

Today it’s run by the Scottish Mining Convalescent Trust and provides breaks for retired miners and their carers.

East Lodge, Culross, Fife is on sale with Morgans Law for offers over £165,000.