Home Lifestyle Property

Fife lodge sandwiched between coast and castle a perfect project property for £165k

The charming lodge has a fantastic location beside the Forth Estuary on the edge of Blair Castle Estate.

By Jack McKeown
East Lodge sits beside Blair Castle next to the Forth Estuary. Image: Morgans Law.
East Lodge sits beside Blair Castle next to the Forth Estuary. Image: Morgans Law.

A handsome lodge within stone’s throw of the Forth Estuary and Blair Castle has gone on sale for just £165,000.

East Lodge guards the entrance to Blair Castle Estate just outside Culross on the Forth Coast. Dating from the mid-1800s, it enjoys a semi-rural location within easy walk of the village.

East Lodge sits between Blair Castle and the waterfront. Image: Morgans Law.
The lodge has a great location. Image: Morgans Law.

The Forth Estuary is directly across the road from the lodge and the castle is hidden in woodland behind it.

East Lodge is in need of renovation but is on sale with an attractive price tag of £165,000.

What’s it like inside?

The living room has a wood burning stove and a bay window. There are two double bedrooms, a breakfasting kitchen, and a bathroom.

There are gardens to the front, side and rear, and it might be possible to extend subject to gaining planning permission. The house also comes with a single garage.

The house needs a bit of updating. Image: Morgans Law.
The kitchen has room for a table and chairs. Image: Morgans Law.

Although it needs updating, East Lodge does benefit from double glazing and LPG central heating.

Blair Castle is an A listed early 19th Century mansion house. During the First World War, it bought by the Fife Coal Company, who wanted the mineral rights to the estate.

East Lodge comes with a large garden. Image: Morgans Law.
There are endless walks on the doorstep. Image: Morgans Law.

In 1927, the house and estate was gifted to the Fife, Kinross and Clackmannan Welfare Committee, along with a sum of money to support its running costs.

Today it’s run by the Scottish Mining Convalescent Trust and provides breaks for retired miners and their carers.

 

East Lodge, Culross, Fife is on sale with Morgans Law for offers over £165,000.

