Angus company ‘forced’ to fold by creditors after employees ‘walked off site’ say liquidators

Royal Oak Tree Services scaled up after entering into a £1 million deal which proved to be loss-making.

By Rob McLaren
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Callum and Jake Bedwell. Image: Paul Reid
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Callum and Jake Bedwell. Image: Paul Reid

The liquidators of an Angus tree surgery business say the company was “forced” to fold after being pursued by creditors.

The Courier revealed last week that family business Royal Oak Tree Services of Arbroath had entered voluntary liquidation.

The company, which sponsors a stand at Arbroath Football Club, was started by Colin and Tracy Bedwell in 2007. Sons Callum and Jake led the business in recent years.

What were reasons for Royal Oak Tree Services collapse?

Craig Morrison and Ian Wright from Quantuma have been appointed joint liquidators.

A statement from Quantuma said the directors had been trying to reverse the impact of a contract worth £1 million, which proved to be loss-making.

The firm said: “As arborists and tree surgery specialists, the core of the business was forestry work, but it also had a circa £1m contract with Amey for grass verge cutting.

“In prior years the Amey contract was loss making. However, the directors had recently managed to resolve the issues and were confident that they would be able to generate sufficient cashflow to meet creditor obligations, including being in the process of agreeing payment plans.

Until recently the firm Royal Oak Tree Services in Angus, which is now in liquidation, was run by Jake and Callum Bedwell. Image: Paul Reid.

“In March 2024, pressure from creditors disrupted their ability to service their major contract. This resulted in employees walking off site.”

Seven members of staff were made redundant.

The liquidators said the extent of the company’s debts is still being established.

Mr Morrison, who is also Quantuma’s managing director, said: “It is deeply regrettable that Royal Oak Tree Services has been forced to cease trading, due to a series of challenging circumstances.

“A combination of cashflow related challenges has seen the business unable to continue.

“As joint liquidators our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected.”

Expansion and liquidation of Royal Oak Tree Services of Arbroath

Under the leadership of the second generation of the family business, Royal Oak Tree Services expanded rapidly. The focus shifted from residential gardens to commercial work.

Less than two years ago the owners revealed plans to expand to 40 staff as turnover approached £2m.

The brothers invested heavily in equipment as they also picked up work clearing sites for house developers.

Arbroath FC chairman Mike Caird with Jake Bedwell of Royal Oak Tree Services in March 2023. Image: Arbroath FC

Records at Companies House show Jake transferred his shareholding to make Callum the sole owner in February last year.

A special meeting, chaired by Callum Bedwell last month, found Royal Oak Tree Services “cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue” and the Angus firm entered  liquidation.

