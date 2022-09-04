Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at an Angus tree surgery business have ambitious expansion plans, including more than doubling its workforce next month.

Jake Bedwell and brother Callum run Royal Oak Tree Services.

They plan to expand the workforce at the Arbroath family firm from 11 to about 40 by October.

In the next few months, the Arbroath family firm expects to open additional depots in Keith, Kinross, Perth and Stirling.

There is also a long-term desire to set up bases in England.

The business, which specialises in arboricultural and tree-surgery services was founded the brothers’ parents, Colin and Tracy, in 2007 after Colin retired from the Marines.

Callum joined Royal Oak Tree Services in 2016 on leaving the Marines. He was joined three years later by Jake who graduated from Abertay University.

Managing director Jake said: “We are incredibly proud to have taken the business to where it is – increasing turnover from £85,000 in 2019 to a forecast £1.9 million for the financial year 2022-23.

“The main achievement so far is winning the contract for Amey and Transport Scotland to maintain all trees and landscaping in an area from Rosyth to Inverness.

“Another significant achievement was being voted as best tree surgery and arboricultural business in the east coast for two years in a row.”

Range of clients for Angus tree surgery firm

Jake said Royal Oak has a wide range of clients include work for the government and domestic customers.

“Currently our most in-demand service is site clearances for house developers,” he added.

“We have seen a huge influx in developments and, because of this, the requirement for clearance.

“In a typical week, we serve approximately 15-20 customers. Every one is different.”

The current financial performance of the business has exceeded expectations, he said.

“We aim to invest as much of our profit as possible back into the business,” Jake said.

“That makes life easier and more enjoyable for our staff and ensures that we can provide our trademark quality service for our customers.”

Jake said there are advantages of Royal Oak having become a large-scale operation.

He explained: “There is a lot of work that is just too big for most of the tree surgery and arboricultural businesses to undertake.

“We often have calls from potential customers who say that another tree surgeon has recommended us.”

Reasons for the success of Royal Oak

So what has been the secret of Royal Oak’s success to date?

Jake said the success of the firm was down to looking at the bigger picture.

“Since Callum and I took over, we have run the business with a simple tenet of ‘the big picture’.

“Once a job is completed, we say: ‘If I was the customer, would I be happy?’

“We always look at the big picture, the end goal. We deliver it putting health and safety and customer satisfaction as the most important factors.

“You’d be surprised at how many people comment on our customer service.”

Jake said the best part about his job is the interaction with clients.

“Whether it’s a domestic customer who we go to every year for a hedge trim or a director of a national housebuilder, we always have a laugh and a good chat.

“We quite often make lasting friendships.”