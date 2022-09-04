Bid to launch Fife’s first lobster hatchery to ‘help Mother Nature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid to launch Fife’s first lobster hatchery to ‘help Mother Nature’

By Claire Warrender
September 4 2022, 5.59am
Shaun Suttie is launching the first Fife lobster hatchery
Shaun Suttie is launching a lobster hatchery. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

A Fife oil industry worker is launching the region’s first lobster hatchery.

Shaun Suttie, from Anstruther, hopes his venture will help support local fishermen as well as the environment.

And he plans to turn it into an East Neuk visitor attraction.

Shaun is fundraising to help get the Fife lobster hatchery off the ground. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Shaun has begun fundraising to help get the idea off the ground.

And it will be run as a not-for-profit community endeavour.

Shaun and a team of helpers released the first 350 young lobsters into the Firth of Forth from seven sites across the East Neuk and St Andrews last weekend.

Eventually, he hopes to provide up to 10,000 lobsters each year and has called for volunteers to get on board.

He said: “I was a fisherman when I was younger and I took from the sea.

“This is a way to put back into the sea.”

Conservation and awareness-raising

Shaun works offshore in Angola and intends to work on the hatchery when he’s back home.

He says there are 103 fishing boats working out of Anstruther harbour alone, supporting more than 150 jobs.

And he reckons the hatchery will help sustain the industry by increasing the number of lobsters.

“It’s also about conservation and helping mother nature,” he said.

At the moment, he is still raising awareness as well as money and he will eventually find a base.

“The lobsters we released at the weekend came from the Firth of Forth Lobster Hatchery in North Berwick,” he said.

“They released about 14,000 in 2019 before lockdown and this year they’re on target to release between 7,000 and 8,000.

“Once we get the experience and know how we’re looking at more than 10,000.

“The idea of going out at the weekend was to drum up community support.”

Posted by East Neuk Hatchery Development on Saturday, 27 August 2022

A number of local people got involved on Saturday and released the creatures in Anstruther, Pittenweem, St Monans, Lower Largo, Elie, Crail and St Andrews.

And in a bid to drum at more interest, Shaun has been speaking at harbour festivals and community groups over the summer.

Further information is available from The East Neuk Hatchery Development Facebook page.

And Shaun’s fundraising page can be found here.

