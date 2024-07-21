Owner of Perthshire white water-rafting centre Nae Limits on ups and downs of business

Perthshire adventure activity centre Nae Limits is confident this will be one of its busiest summers on record.

Nae Limits was set up in 2000 and offers a variety of water and land activities including white-water rafting and quad biking.

In high season, it typically has 400-plus customers from home and abroad every week.

The family-run business based south of Pitlochry was founded by Kate Mason and her ex-husband John Strang.

It is now owned by Kate and her step-son, Dale Strang, who has worked in the venture since he was nine.

Her eldest son, Finn, is also employed at Nae Limits, which has a permanent team of 12 staff and also uses sub-contractors.

Early days of Nae Limits

Going back to the firm’s early days, Kate said the business opportunity seen at that time was that Perthshire was an untouched adventure playground.

“The local geography very much leant itself to offering a huge variety of adventure experiences in close proximity. We are also very accessible to the major cities of Scotland,” she said.

“My career initially started down in the City of London in marketing for financial services. I moved to Scotland 25 years ago when Nae Limits was established.

“The company was started with two small boats, a passion for the outdoors and a determination to capture a gap in the market.

“I worked other roles whilst juggling two young boys, two other jobs and a business in its early growth stages; but finally bit the bullet 10 years ago to focus solely on Nae Limits.”

The businesswoman said Nae Limits offers a unique opportunity to experience the more adventurous side of Perthshire, to see the countryside from a different angle – whilst being guided by an expert team of highly qualified guides.

“We pride ourselves on small group ratios and an excellent safety record, supported by years of outdoor experience.

“We have over 16 water and land activities we offer for all ages, with or without parents.

“Many of our customers are Scottish, with lots of wider UK visitors and latterly an uptick in international visitors, especially from Northern Europe and the US.”

She reported that the business is in its best financial position to date, despite recent adverse factors such as Covid and a prolonged cost-of-living crisis.

Future plans for Perthshire business

So what has been the secret of success for Nae Limits?

The businesswoman replied: “Sheer hard work and determination. We don’t take anything for granted. We put the same effort and attitude in as we have from day one.

“No doubt that Dale and I work fantastically as a team. We understand each other and often can anticipate what the other one would do when a decision needs made.

“We also invest heavily in our team – they are very much the reason why we are growing in such a positive way.”

Asked about future plans, Kate said: “We do have a few things bubbling.

“This year, we are keen to increase our offering around the activity to encourage customers to eat with us and even stop and enjoy a drink or two since we have now become a licensed premises.

“In the future, it would be great to have our own branded beer, alongside our other merchandise.”

Kate said they would like to grow the reach of the brand – possibly to other areas in Scotland and also expand the activity offering for all seasons.