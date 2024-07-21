Owner of Perthshire white water-rafting centre Nae Limits on ups and downs of business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Perthshire white water-rafting centre Nae Limits on ups and downs of business

Hundreds of customers a week try out activities ranging from white-water rafting to quad biking.

Kate Mason-Strang, director and co-owner of Perthshire adventure activity centre Nae Limits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

Perthshire adventure activity centre Nae Limits is confident this will be one of its busiest summers on record.

Nae Limits was set up in 2000 and offers a variety of water and land activities including white-water rafting and quad biking.

In high season, it typically has 400-plus customers from home and abroad every week.

The family-run business based south of Pitlochry was founded by Kate Mason and her ex-husband John Strang.

It is now owned by Kate and her step-son, Dale Strang, who has worked in the venture since he was nine.

Her eldest son, Finn, is also employed at Nae Limits, which has a permanent team of 12 staff and also uses sub-contractors.

Early days of Nae Limits

Going back to the firm’s early days, Kate said the business opportunity seen at that time was that Perthshire was an untouched adventure playground.

“The local geography very much leant itself to offering a huge variety of adventure experiences in close proximity. We are also very accessible to the major cities of Scotland,” she said.

“My career initially started down in the City of London in marketing for financial services. I moved to Scotland 25 years ago when Nae Limits was established.

Dale Strange, general manager and co-owner, ready to lead another class. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The company was started with two small boats, a passion for the outdoors and a determination to capture a gap in the market.

“I worked other roles whilst juggling two young boys, two other jobs and a business in its early growth stages; but finally bit the bullet 10 years ago to focus solely on Nae Limits.”

The businesswoman said Nae Limits offers a unique opportunity to experience the more adventurous side of Perthshire, to see the countryside from a different angle – whilst being guided by an expert team of highly qualified guides.

“We pride ourselves on small group ratios and an excellent safety record, supported by years of outdoor experience.

“We have over 16 water and land activities we offer for all ages, with or without parents.

“Many of our customers are Scottish, with lots of wider UK visitors and latterly an uptick in international visitors, especially from Northern Europe and the US.”

She reported that the business is in its best financial position to date, despite recent adverse factors such as Covid and a prolonged cost-of-living crisis.

Future plans for Perthshire business

So what has been the secret of success for Nae Limits?

The businesswoman replied: “Sheer hard work and determination. We don’t take anything for granted. We put the same effort and attitude in as we have from day one.

“No doubt that Dale and I work fantastically as a team. We understand each other and often can anticipate what the other one would do when a decision needs made.

“We also invest heavily in our team – they are very much the reason why we are growing in such a positive way.”

Kate Mason-Strang with son Finn Mason in the Nae Limits cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Asked about future plans, Kate said: “We do have a few things bubbling.

“This year, we are keen to increase our offering around the activity to encourage customers to eat with us and even stop and enjoy a drink or two since we have now become a licensed premises.

“In the future, it would be great to have our own branded beer, alongside our other merchandise.”

Kate said they would like to grow the reach of the brand – possibly to other areas in Scotland and also expand the activity offering for all seasons.

