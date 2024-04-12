Arbroath tree surgery business which had plans for 40 staff enters liquidation

An Angus tree surgery business which planned to expand to 40 staff has entered liquidation.

Royal Oak Tree Services took the decision to wind up after finding it “cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue”.

The Arbroath company operated from Elliot Industrial Estate with the arborists also providing services like hedge works and stump grinding.

After expanding rapidly in recent years, it became the sponsor of a stand at Arbroath Football Club last year.

Royal Oak Tree Services history

The business was formed by Colin and Tracy Bedwell in 2007 after Colin retired from the Marines.

Son Callum joined the business in 2016 and he was joined three years later by brother Jake.

Under the leadership of the second generation, the company grew rapidly, moving its focus from residential gardens into commercial work.

The parents transferred their shares in the company to their sons in 2021.

Turnover in 2019 was around £85,000 but the company forecasted sales of £1.9 million in 2022/23.

Among its major contract wins was a deal with Amey and Transport Scotland to maintain all trees and landscaping in an area from Rosyth to Inverness.

The brothers invested heavily in equipment as they also picked up work clearing sites for house developers.

In September 2022, the brothers told The Courier of plans to more than double its workforce from 11 workers to 40.

The family firm also intended to open new depots in Keith, Kinross, Perth and Stirling.

At the time managing director Jake said there was advantages to Royal Oak becoming a large-scale operation.

He said: “There is a lot of work that is just too big for most of the tree surgery and arboricultural businesses to undertake.

“We often have calls from potential customers who say that another tree surgeon has recommended us.”

Records at Companies House show Jake transferred his shareholding to make Callum the sole owner in February last year.

In March last year, Arbroath Football Club hailed the deal for Royal Oak Tree Services to become the sponsor of its West Stand, which was renamed the Royal Oak Tree Services Enclosure.

Demise of Angus family business

The most recent accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, showed the company’s liabilities exceeded their financial assets.

The accounts – filed in March this year, just days before a decision to wind up the company – showed creditors in excess of £410,000 and a net debt of £5,760.

The decision to fold the company was taken at a meeting chaired by Callum Bedwell on March 25.

It was held at the offices of Glasgow company Quantuma Advisory Limited who are handling the liquidation.

The special resolution passed at the meeting states: “It has been proved to the satisfaction of the meeting that the company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business and that is advisable to wind up same and, accordingly, that the company be wound up voluntarily.”

Quantuma Advisory Limited were asked to comment.