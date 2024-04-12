University Challenge contestant’s conviction for sending indecent messages to children quashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

University Challenge contestant’s conviction for sending indecent messages to children quashed

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh today accepted Andrew Newton's arguments that he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

By James Mulholland
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

A former University Challenge contestant who was branded a “nasty, perverted little spider” by a sheriff has had his sex crimes convictions quashed.

During a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, prosecutors claimed Andrew Newton, 31, sent indecent messages to females as young as 12 and attempted to persuade them to meet him for sex.

The former St Andrews University maths student had appeared on the BBC quiz show in 2012 was allegedly found by police to have accessed indecent images online of children.

Newton, of Broxburn, West Lothian, was given a 16-month jail term by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank last July after being convicted by jurors following a trial in the Highland capital.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Cruickshank, who also placed Newton on the sex offenders register for 10 years, told him that the worldwide web provided people a number of platforms for communication.

He said these should be safe spaces for children and teenagers.

He added: “It can be a web where predatory spiders lurk, in order to reach out and trap children. That is what you are, you are a nasty, perverted little spider.”

Judges agree jury may have been misled

Newton addressed judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh to argue that he had fallen victim to a miscarriage of justice.

He told judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Matthews and Lady Wise that Sheriff Cruickshank didn’t properly explain the law to jurors in his closing directions.

He told the judges that the sheriff made a series of “misdirections” to the jury and that this could have resulted in him being wrongly convicted for his crimes.

In a written judgment published by the appeal court on Friday, Lady Dorrian upheld the submissions made by Newton.

She wrote: “In all we are persuaded that these were material misdirections in which the possibility of the jury being misled was sufficiently great as to constitute a miscarriage of justice.

“In these circumstances, the appeal against conviction must succeed, and the appeal against sentence does not arise.”

‘Ambiguities in the evidence’

At proceedings earlier this year, Newton, who appeared from custody, told the appeal court: “There’s a very real possibility of different verdicts being returned in this case if it wasn’t for the misdirections.

“There were ambiguities in the evidence in this particular case.”

Newton was convicted of describing sexual acts to a 12-year-old girl and attempting to induce her to meet him for sexual intercourse, as well as sending her an image of a penis.

Jurors also found him guilty of describing sexual acts and making indecent comments to two other girls, both as young as 14.

Prosecutors said he asked one of them to send indecent images and tried to convince her to meet him for sexual intercourse.

During proceedings, his lawyer Graham Mann, told the court that his client was 23 at the time of the crimes.

The charges stated that Newton’s offending took place between 2016 and 2018 at locations in Inverness, elsewhere in Scotland and his home town.

Now Newton has succeeded in having his conviction quashed.

