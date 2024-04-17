Wednesday court round-up — Ex-boxer banged up at home

A teen driver has been banned from the road after he accelerated away from pursuing police in Perth city centre.

Jordan Watson appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving on March 16 2022.

The 19-year-old – a provisional licence holder – drove at speeds excessive for road conditions in Balhousie Street and Balvaird Place, the court heard.

The charge states that he failed to stop for a pursuing police vehicle with blue flashing lights.

Watson then drove onto the opposing carriageway and accelerated harshly.

The teenager, of Muirton Terrace, Kelty, also admitted possession of a knife in Balvaird Place and a charge of driving without a licence, and no L plates.

He was handed an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on May 15.

Ex-boxer banged up at home

Former gangland figure and boxer George Kerr has been ordered to remain in doors for the next 100 nights.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Kerr, 64, previously admitted acting with 37-year-old Lisa Diduca and Joseph Torano, 44, in attacking a man on January 9 2023.

The trio assaulted Michael Stewart on Dundee’s Mauchline Avenue by repeatedly pushing him to the ground, seizing him by the body and repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

A sheriff was suspicious of Kerr, of Longtown Place, and Torano, of Kingsway East, believing they were avoiding having their homes assessed for a restriction of liberty order (RLO).

The Courier reported in September last year how Kerr, a former professional boxer, believed he was going to die after being attacked by an XL Bully dog that had eaten his wife’s thumb weeks earlier.

Sheriff John Rafferty made Kerr and Torano subject to an RLO for 100 days, keeping them indoors between 7pm and 5am.

Diduca, of Loganlee Terrace, must perform 144 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to 12 months of supervision.

Doorbell movie

A lone pervert who attempted to make a “porn movie” using a neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Depraved Neil Beattie was spotted with his trousers round this ankles, performing a solo sex act while staring directly at the woman’s front door.

His horrified victim watched the 38-year-old on her mobile phone app.

When caught by police, Beattie told them he “didn’t normally get his willy out,” but when he saw the doorbell cam he “thought it would be like a porn movie”.

Beattie, of Foundry Lane, Perth, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitting engaging in sexual activity in the presence of his victim on various occasions on November 15 last year.

He will be sentenced next month.

Sick of you

A rampant domestic abuser with a string of previous convictions against the same woman has been locked up.

Lyall Murdoch had previously escaped with community-based orders for offences on his former partner.

However, Murdoch was jailed for six months after a Dundee sheriff said he was left with no alternative but to send the 33-year-old to prison.

The city’s sheriff court was told how Murdoch, of Laing Place, admitted striking the woman on the head with his hand and punching her to the body on March 9 on Derby Street.

The woman was “cowering” in a corner as Murdoch punched her. She was seen to have reddening on her face with Murdoch shouting throughout the unsavoury episode.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said it was Murdoch’s position that the relationship was over and that his client “consumes alcohol and drugs excessively”.

“The pattern of behaviour is well-established,” Mr Donnelly said.

“What he is saying in this report is that he is desperate to try and do something to get away from the consumption of alcohol and the difficulties that brings.

“To his credit, he has remained in employment as a labourer and is available for the full extent of non-custodial options.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told Murdoch: “It would be a reasonable inference that your partner is simply sick of you and sick of being subjected to violence.

“You must recognise the trigger for you acting violent in a domestic setting is taking drink and drugs. I consider there’s no alternative other than a custodial sentence in this case.”

A non-harassment order preventing Murdoch from contacting the woman for one year was also granted.

Fined for finger loss accident

A Montrose firm has been fined £17,200 after a worker lost a finger in a horrific table saw accident.

Gordon McMillan, 55, was left impaired for life following the incident at Rix Shipping (Scotland) Ltd.

A court heard how Mr McMillan was using the saw provided by the company’s general manager which was in breach of protocol.

The home table saw did not have the required blade guard, fence or push stick.

The firm – which describes itself as a “leading provider” in shipping and vessel management services – was slapped with the five-figure sum fine after admitting its responsibility for Mr McMillan’s injury in July 2021.

Football coach in court

A Fife football coach has appeared in court accused of sending indecent messages to an adult posing online as an underage girl.

James Devine, a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, was detained by police outside the sports ground on Monday evening.

The 41-year-old appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court the following day.

He faces charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Devine made no plea during the brief, private hearing. He will return to court at a later date.

