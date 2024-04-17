Fife football coach accused of indecent communications

A Fife football coach has appeared in court accused of sending indecent messages to an adult posing online as an underage girl.

James Devine, a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, was detained by police outside the sports ground on Monday evening.

The 41-year-old appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court the following day.

He faces charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

It is alleged he communicated indecently and sent a sexual image.

Devine, who is from Glasgow, made no plea and was released on bail.

He will return to court at a future date, yet to be determined.

School named after Celtic legend

The father-of-two is understood to be head coach at the football school, which was set up last year.

The academy is named after Celtic goalkeeper John Thomson who is from Cardenden.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with “indecent communications”.

“Officers were called to an address in the Cardenden area of Fife on Monday evening,” he said.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Devine was initially reported to West Yorkshire Police before inquiries were passed on to their colleagues north of the border.

