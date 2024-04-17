Fife football coach accused of indecent communications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife football coach accused of indecent communications

James Devine, a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, was detained by police outside the sports ground.

By Jamie Buchan
James Devine appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
James Devine appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A Fife football coach has appeared in court accused of sending indecent messages to an adult posing online as an underage girl.

James Devine, a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, was detained by police outside the sports ground on Monday evening.

The 41-year-old appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court the following day.

He faces charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

It is alleged he communicated indecently and sent a sexual image.

Devine, who is from Glasgow, made no plea and was released on bail.

He will return to court at a future date, yet to be determined.

School named after Celtic legend

The father-of-two is understood to be head coach at the football school, which was set up last year.

The academy is named after Celtic goalkeeper John Thomson who is from Cardenden.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Devine appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with “indecent communications”.

“Officers were called to an address in the Cardenden area of Fife on Monday evening,” he said.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Devine was initially reported to West Yorkshire Police before inquiries were passed on to their colleagues north of the border.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

