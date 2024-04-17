James McPake holds talks with Dunfermline hierarchy as planning for next season gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake holds talks with Dunfermline hierarchy as planning for next season gathers pace

Out-of-contract players and new signings have been discussed.

By Iain Collin
Sporting director Thomas Meggle and manager James McPake watch Dunfermline Athletic F.C. training together.
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle (left) and manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake expects Dunfermline’s plans for next season to start gathering pace in the coming days, as the current campaign reaches its climax.

And he admits the Pars are aiming to learn the lessons of being ‘caught cold’ by the nightmare injury troubles that hampered their chances of success this term.

Hopes had been increased the Fifers could earn themselves a shot at promotion with an impressive recent run of results.

But Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away to Airdrie effectively killed off their chances of finishing in fourth spot and clinching a play-off place.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake puts his hand to his chin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

The club’s primary objective has almost been achieved, however, with the East End Park men sitting six points clear of second-bottom spot with just three games remaining.

Having been promoted back to the Championship last summer following relegation in 2022, the first aim was to consolidate in the second-tier.

Currently fifth, with a four-point gap to Inverness in eighth and just nine points to play for, they are nearly safe.

We got caught cold a wee bit, I believe, at the start of the season. I think it’s been a learning curve in that sense.”

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake

That will allow McPake and the Dunfermline hierarchy to ramp up planning for next term, with the likes of Alex Jakubiak, Paul Allan, Max Little and Miller Fenton all out of contract.

The Pars also currently have Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Xavier Benjamin, Miles Welch-Hayes, Ben Summers, Owen Moffat, Chris Kane and Brad Holmes on loan.

Recruitment at DAFC

Sporting director Thomas Meggle was over in Scotland from Germany last week and held discussions with McPake.

And the Fifers boss insists they hope to put plans in place to cope better with any repeat of the horrendous injury problems they faced this season.

McPake said: “Thomas was over last week and, again, this is where I feel that it’s different for the way we do it. The recruitment is non-stop.

“There’s always, what if this player leaves? If somebody comes and takes a player, have we got a succession plan for the next season?

“For example, what if Matty Todd gets another injury, or he’s away?

Thomas Meggle and James McPake in discussion on the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. training pitch..
Sporting director Thomas Meggle and manager James McPake in discussion on a previous get-together in Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We got caught cold a wee bit, I believe, at the start of the season. I think it’s been a learning curve in that sense.

“But, yes, those discussions are ongoing. They have been before even last week with certain players that are here, certain players that we’re looking to bring in.”

With Dunfermline currently sitting on 42 points, he added: “I think everything becomes a bit clearer.

Target for the Pars

“The target was to get to 40 points. I know 40 points isn’t going to be enough this year (to avoid ninth place), where normally it would have been. But I’ve no problem saying that.

“Our first target was to get to 40 points and see what happens. Things will become a bit clearer over the next week or two, I’m sure.”

McPake has said he believes the first phase of Dunfermline’s new training ground becoming operational will aid him in his recruitment this summer.

But he also accepts a strong finish to the campaign could also help, after his team’s on-field struggles swayed Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft against making a return to the Pars on loan.

With the defender instead choosing title-chasing rivals Raith Rovers, he explained: “Lee Ashcroft, for example, he picked solely on league position, which is up to him.

Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft knocked back an offer from Dunfermline to join Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers FC.

“As much as I’m trying to sell our club and saying, you know, this, that and the next thing, all he looked at was the league table.

“He’s a footballer; sometimes, when you’re shortsighted, that’s what you do.

“I don’t mean that in any disrespect to Lee because he’s probably thinking he can go and get promoted again.

“Would I have done the same thing? I’m not sure. I’d need to be in that situation.

“You’re trying to speak to players and saying, ‘right, come on, come here next year; it’s good here, the boys are great’. Yeah, but you’re ninth in the table.

“It’s better when you’re sitting fourth or fifth.”

