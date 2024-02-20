Raith Rovers poised to complete loan signing of Lee Ashcroft after beating rivals Dunfermline to Dundee defender’s signature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers poised to complete loan signing of Lee Ashcroft after beating rivals Dunfermline to Dundee defender’s signature

The Dark Blues stopper was being chased by both Fife clubs.

By Iain Collin
Lee Ashcroft celebrates scoring for Dundee against Aberdeen last month.
Lee Ashcroft celebrates scoring for Dundee against Aberdeen last month. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers are poised to sign Lee Ashcroft after beating Fife rivals Dunfermline in the race for the defender’s signature.

The Dundee stopper was in demand after being told he could leave Dens Park before the loan window closes at the end of this month.

The 30-year-old was targeted by both Raith and Dunfermline and both have held talks with the former Kilmarnock player after meeting Dundee’s financial demands.

But, despite having captained the Pars during a four-year spell at East End Park, it is understood Ashcroft has plumped for his old club’s sworn enemies in Kirkcaldy.

Lee Ashcroft playing for Dunfermline Athletic.
Lee Ashcroft joined Dundee in 2020 after four years with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

It is thought the prospect of being involved in a title battle with Rovers helped entice him to Stark’s Park over a relegation fight at Dunfermline.

Raith have been seeking central defensive reinforcements since the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle at the start of January.

James Brown was recruited on loan from St Johnstone earlier this month and made his debut in Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Dundee United.

But, with the 26-year-old playing at right-back, Raith boss Ian Murray was still keen to strengthen his options at centre-half.

Ashcroft fits the bill and is now set to join the experienced duo of Euan Murray and Keith Watson, as well as youngster Adam Masson at the heart of Raith’s defensive options.

Blow to Dunfermline

Losing out on Ashcroft – who has made 13 appearances for Dundee this term and scored a crucial equaliser against Aberdeen last month – will come as a serious blow to Dunfermline.

The Fifers were very hopeful of adding their former skipper to a rearguard shorn of experience due to injuries.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus has missed most of the campaign, whilst Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen have also been sidelined for long spells.

The Pars recruited Cardiff City duo Malachi Fagan-Walcott, 21, and Xavier Benjamin, 20, on loan last month but hoped Ashcroft could help lead the club out of its current relegation trouble.

However, it is back to the drawing board for manager James McPake, whose side will seek to arrest a run of nine games without a win when they face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Friday night.

