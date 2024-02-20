Raith Rovers poised to complete loan signing of Lee Ashcroft after beating rivals Dunfermline to Dundee defender’s signature

Raith Rovers are poised to sign Lee Ashcroft after beating Fife rivals Dunfermline in the race for the defender’s signature.

The Dundee stopper was in demand after being told he could leave Dens Park before the loan window closes at the end of this month.

The 30-year-old was targeted by both Raith and Dunfermline and both have held talks with the former Kilmarnock player after meeting Dundee’s financial demands.

But, despite having captained the Pars during a four-year spell at East End Park, it is understood Ashcroft has plumped for his old club’s sworn enemies in Kirkcaldy.

It is thought the prospect of being involved in a title battle with Rovers helped entice him to Stark’s Park over a relegation fight at Dunfermline.

Raith have been seeking central defensive reinforcements since the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle at the start of January.

James Brown was recruited on loan from St Johnstone earlier this month and made his debut in Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Dundee United.

But, with the 26-year-old playing at right-back, Raith boss Ian Murray was still keen to strengthen his options at centre-half.

Ashcroft fits the bill and is now set to join the experienced duo of Euan Murray and Keith Watson, as well as youngster Adam Masson at the heart of Raith’s defensive options.

Blow to Dunfermline

Losing out on Ashcroft – who has made 13 appearances for Dundee this term and scored a crucial equaliser against Aberdeen last month – will come as a serious blow to Dunfermline.

The Fifers were very hopeful of adding their former skipper to a rearguard shorn of experience due to injuries.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus has missed most of the campaign, whilst Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen have also been sidelined for long spells.

The Pars recruited Cardiff City duo Malachi Fagan-Walcott, 21, and Xavier Benjamin, 20, on loan last month but hoped Ashcroft could help lead the club out of its current relegation trouble.

However, it is back to the drawing board for manager James McPake, whose side will seek to arrest a run of nine games without a win when they face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Friday night.