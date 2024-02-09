Raith Rovers strengthen defence with loan signing from St Johnstone

Raith Rovers have beefed up their defensive options with the signing of James Brown from St Johnstone.

The 26-year-old has joined the Stark’s Park side on loan for the rest of the season.

He could now make his debut in the top-of-the-table clash with Championship leaders Dundee United next Friday.

Brown has found himself a peripheral figure at Saints in recent weeks and by his own admission struggled for form earlier in the campaign.

He last played for the McDiarmid Park side on December 27 against Livingston, where he made just his 12th outing of the season – and a sixth under current Perth boss Craig Levein.

The former Millwall player has not been involved in a match day squad since featuring in that goalless draw at Almondvale.

And he was one of three players, along with Luke Jephcott and Cammy Ballantyne, told by Levein last month they could leave Saints.

Jephcott departed for a permanent deal at Newport County and Brown’s exit follows that of Ballantyne on loan to Clyde earlier this week.

Raith have been keen on defensive reinforcements since Dan O’Reilly’s decision to turn down a contract extension at the turn of the year in favour of a longer deal at Partick Thistle.

Options

Keith Watson’s return from over four months out with a knee injury has naturally added experience to an area of concern.

But Brown’s capture adds another option in time for the mouthwatering visit of United and for what Rovers still hope could be a title challenge.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “I’m happy we have secured James on loan. He will provide more competition in the squad.

“He brings experience and natural defensive qualities which are proven in the SPFL Premiership.

“We will work hard with James to get him up to speed for the SPFL Championship, although he has been training all season with St Johnstone.

“As ever, I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers FC in backing us once again in the market, and I look forward to working with James”.