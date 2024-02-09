Raith Rovers strengthen defence with loan signing from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers strengthen defence with loan signing from St Johnstone

James Brown will spend the rest of the season with the Stark's Park outfit

By Iain Collin
St Johnstone defender James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have beefed up their defensive options with the signing of James Brown from St Johnstone.

The 26-year-old has joined the Stark’s Park side on loan for the rest of the season.

He could now make his debut in the top-of-the-table clash with Championship leaders Dundee United next Friday.

St Johnstone's James Brown and St Mirren's Scott Tanser in action.
James Brown (right) in action for St Johnstone against and St Mirren earlier this season. Image: SNS.

Brown has found himself a peripheral figure at Saints in recent weeks and by his own admission struggled for form earlier in the campaign.

He last played for the McDiarmid Park side on December 27 against Livingston, where he made just his 12th outing of the season – and a sixth under current Perth boss Craig Levein.

The former Millwall player has not been involved in a match day squad since featuring in that goalless draw at Almondvale.

And he was one of three players, along with Luke Jephcott and Cammy Ballantyne, told by Levein last month they could leave Saints.

Jephcott departed for a permanent deal at Newport County and Brown’s exit follows that of Ballantyne on loan to Clyde earlier this week.

Raith have been keen on defensive reinforcements since Dan O’Reilly’s decision to turn down a contract extension at the turn of the year in favour of a longer deal at Partick Thistle.

Options

Keith Watson’s return from over four months out with a knee injury has naturally added experience to an area of concern.

But Brown’s capture adds another option in time for the mouthwatering visit of United and for what Rovers still hope could be a title challenge.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “I’m happy we have secured James on loan. He will provide more competition in the squad.

“He brings experience and natural defensive qualities which are proven in the SPFL Premiership.

“We will work hard with James to get him up to speed for the SPFL Championship, although he has been training all season with St Johnstone.

“As ever, I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers FC in backing us once again in the market, and I look forward to working with James”.

