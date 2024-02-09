Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man convicted of licking a woman in Dundee city centre has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a year.

Ernest Petrie, 49, of Strathmartine Road, previously admitted seizing hold of the woman’s head, licking her and trying to kiss her.

The incident occurred on the city’s High Street on August 24 2022.

Solicitor Morgan Day said her client was “struggling to come to terms” with being made a registered sex offender.

She said Petrie suffers from mental health difficulties but would comply with supervision, despite concerns from the social work department about his opinions on the case.

Ernest Petrie
Ernest Petrie.

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Petrie on a supervision order for 12 months as well as a conduct requirement to engage with mental health, addiction and alcohol counselling services.

Cocaine cuckooing fears

Police in Dundee feared a debt-ridden drug dealer caught with £21,500 of cocaine was a victim of cuckooing. More than £20,000 of cash was also discovered after a search was carried out on Desiree Doogan’s home. It was established she had been involved in the deadly drugs trade for more than four years.

Desiree Doogan
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.

Cinema raid

An Angus cinema raider has been jailed for four months.

Gordon Heron, 40, previously admitted stealing from Montrose Playhouse when he appeared from custody the next day, January 8.

He stole cash, electrical items, “entertainment items” and a bottle of booze from the cinema.

The £645 haul was recovered.

He was on bail orders from Dundee and Forfar Sheriff Courts at the time.

Gordon Heron
Gordon Heron pled guilty to theft. Image: Facebook.

At a sentencing hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, solicitor Keith Sym said: “Unfortunately for Mr Heron, his way of dealing with matters is to self-medicate.

“When he doesn’t cope with his mental health, he takes solace in alcohol and substance misuse.

“He’s very keen not to return to custody.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston jailed Heron, of North Street, for four months, backdated to his first day on remand.

The sheriff said: “You have a very extensive record that includes offences of dishonesty.

“There have been numerous disposals which have been alternatives to custody.

“I don’t consider any alternative to custody is appropriate in your case.”

Nightclub bottling

A woman who sliced open the neck of another clubber in Arbroath has been sent to prison. Marie Huggan, 44, smashed a bottle over a woman at De Vito’s nightclub after screaming “do you know who I am?”.

Marie Huggan
Marie Huggan. Image: Facebook.

Slash threat

A Fife man made a slash threat to a concerned woman in Brechin while holding a Stanley blade.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Ryan McCabe, 30, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on December 1 2022 at Montrose Street.

Self-employed tree surgeon McCabe, who has previous convictions for violence and disorder, was spotted with his partner and an elderly man by someone in their home at 8.15pm.

The onlooker was concerned about the older man so came out and approached them.

In the street, McCabe said he would slash the woman and presented a Stanley knife.

She went back inside and called police, who traced McCabe and his partner at Brechin’s East End bar shortly after.

Ryan McCabe
Ryan McCabe at Forfar Sheriff Court.

McCabe, of Thornton Wood traveller site near Kelty, said: “I only had my Stanley knife that I use for work.

“I did shout and swear and threaten someone, but c’mon man.”

He had been on bail at the time of the offence.

Sentencing was deferred to March 21 for reports and McCabe was bailed.

Cannabis cache

A pair of cannabis mules were caught at Broxden roundabout Perth transporting 22kg of the drug. Albanian duo Lulzim Musollari and Cezar Manciu were on a run from Aberdeen to Manchester when they were pulled over. Manciu fled across four lanes of traffic before being caught hiding in a bush.

Lulzim Musollari and Cezar Manciu
Lulzim Musollari (left) and Cezar Manciu (right) were caught with 22kg of cannabis near Perth.

Knifeman’s extra time

A Perth prisoner facing deportation for a vicious city centre knife attack has had his jail time extended by four  months after being caught with contraband.

Ruben Correira was locked up for his role in a grisly stabbing in 2018, which left victim Rikki Millar blind in one eye.

The 29-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week and admitted having an illegal SIM card in his cell.

Prosecutor Erika Watson said the device was discovered during a random search on March 21 last year.

The court heard he had been using the SIM to contact family in France.

Correira, who was previously caught with a weapon hidden inside a Pot Noodle, is not due for release until July 2025.

South Street stabbing
Police at the stabbing scene on South Street, in June 2018.

In 2019, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Correira and another man Fernandos Dos Santos – who was convicted of attempted murder – struck Mr Miller repeatedly with a knife to his severe injury and endangered his life.

Lawyers for Correira said he had gone out in Perth armed with a knife for his protection after he had been attacked previously.

Paedophiles met on Twitter

A Dunfermline man was caught with a sick stash of child abuse material, which included children having sex with animals, after meeting fellow paedophiles on Twitter. 69-year-old Ian Dunbar would then go onto the Telegram platform to share vile material.

Ian Dunbar
Ian Dunbar.

Rapist jailed

A rapist who preyed on a woman and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault been jailed for seven years.

Derek Rodgers,33, assaulted the woman at a location in Perth on February 25 2013 while she was drunk and incapable of providing consent.

In December a jury at Edinburgh High Court found Rodgers, of Perth, guilty after hearing how he continued to assault the woman when she woke.

He was finally caught after she contacted police in 2021.

He already had previous convictions for breach of the peace and assault and has been in custody since the verdict.

Rodgers will also be supervised for two years following his release from custody and is on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

