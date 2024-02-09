Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid

A man convicted of licking a woman in Dundee city centre has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a year.

Ernest Petrie, 49, of Strathmartine Road, previously admitted seizing hold of the woman’s head, licking her and trying to kiss her.

The incident occurred on the city’s High Street on August 24 2022.

Solicitor Morgan Day said her client was “struggling to come to terms” with being made a registered sex offender.

She said Petrie suffers from mental health difficulties but would comply with supervision, despite concerns from the social work department about his opinions on the case.

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Petrie on a supervision order for 12 months as well as a conduct requirement to engage with mental health, addiction and alcohol counselling services.

Cocaine cuckooing fears

Police in Dundee feared a debt-ridden drug dealer caught with £21,500 of cocaine was a victim of cuckooing. More than £20,000 of cash was also discovered after a search was carried out on Desiree Doogan’s home. It was established she had been involved in the deadly drugs trade for more than four years.

Cinema raid

An Angus cinema raider has been jailed for four months.

Gordon Heron, 40, previously admitted stealing from Montrose Playhouse when he appeared from custody the next day, January 8.

He stole cash, electrical items, “entertainment items” and a bottle of booze from the cinema.

The £645 haul was recovered.

He was on bail orders from Dundee and Forfar Sheriff Courts at the time.

At a sentencing hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, solicitor Keith Sym said: “Unfortunately for Mr Heron, his way of dealing with matters is to self-medicate.

“When he doesn’t cope with his mental health, he takes solace in alcohol and substance misuse.

“He’s very keen not to return to custody.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston jailed Heron, of North Street, for four months, backdated to his first day on remand.

The sheriff said: “You have a very extensive record that includes offences of dishonesty.

“There have been numerous disposals which have been alternatives to custody.

“I don’t consider any alternative to custody is appropriate in your case.”

Nightclub bottling

A woman who sliced open the neck of another clubber in Arbroath has been sent to prison. Marie Huggan, 44, smashed a bottle over a woman at De Vito’s nightclub after screaming “do you know who I am?”.

Slash threat

A Fife man made a slash threat to a concerned woman in Brechin while holding a Stanley blade.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Ryan McCabe, 30, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on December 1 2022 at Montrose Street.

Self-employed tree surgeon McCabe, who has previous convictions for violence and disorder, was spotted with his partner and an elderly man by someone in their home at 8.15pm.

The onlooker was concerned about the older man so came out and approached them.

In the street, McCabe said he would slash the woman and presented a Stanley knife.

She went back inside and called police, who traced McCabe and his partner at Brechin’s East End bar shortly after.

McCabe, of Thornton Wood traveller site near Kelty, said: “I only had my Stanley knife that I use for work.

“I did shout and swear and threaten someone, but c’mon man.”

He had been on bail at the time of the offence.

Sentencing was deferred to March 21 for reports and McCabe was bailed.

Cannabis cache

A pair of cannabis mules were caught at Broxden roundabout Perth transporting 22kg of the drug. Albanian duo Lulzim Musollari and Cezar Manciu were on a run from Aberdeen to Manchester when they were pulled over. Manciu fled across four lanes of traffic before being caught hiding in a bush.

Knifeman’s extra time

A Perth prisoner facing deportation for a vicious city centre knife attack has had his jail time extended by four months after being caught with contraband.

Ruben Correira was locked up for his role in a grisly stabbing in 2018, which left victim Rikki Millar blind in one eye.

The 29-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week and admitted having an illegal SIM card in his cell.

Prosecutor Erika Watson said the device was discovered during a random search on March 21 last year.

The court heard he had been using the SIM to contact family in France.

Correira, who was previously caught with a weapon hidden inside a Pot Noodle, is not due for release until July 2025.

In 2019, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Correira and another man Fernandos Dos Santos – who was convicted of attempted murder – struck Mr Miller repeatedly with a knife to his severe injury and endangered his life.

Lawyers for Correira said he had gone out in Perth armed with a knife for his protection after he had been attacked previously.

Paedophiles met on Twitter

A Dunfermline man was caught with a sick stash of child abuse material, which included children having sex with animals, after meeting fellow paedophiles on Twitter. 69-year-old Ian Dunbar would then go onto the Telegram platform to share vile material.

Rapist jailed

A rapist who preyed on a woman and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault been jailed for seven years.

Derek Rodgers,33, assaulted the woman at a location in Perth on February 25 2013 while she was drunk and incapable of providing consent.

In December a jury at Edinburgh High Court found Rodgers, of Perth, guilty after hearing how he continued to assault the woman when she woke.

He was finally caught after she contacted police in 2021.

He already had previous convictions for breach of the peace and assault and has been in custody since the verdict.

Rodgers will also be supervised for two years following his release from custody and is on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

