Thursday court round-up — Thug’s jail drugs and rapist guilty

A rapist who preyed on an intoxicated woman in Perth knows he faces a “substantial” prison sentence, a court heard.

Derek Rodgers,33, assaulted the woman on February 25 2013 while she was drunk and incapable of providing consent.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Rodgers, of Perth, continued to assault the woman after she woke.

He was finally caught after the woman contacted police in 2021 and jurors found him guilty of rape.

Following the verdict, prosecutor David Taylor told temporary judge Norman MacFadyen that Rodgers has previous convictions for breach of the peace and assault.

Defence advocate Gillian Ross said of her client: “He is well aware that he will receive a substantial custodial sentence in relation to this case.

“There is no motion for bail and he is well aware that he will be taken into custody today.”

Judge McFadyen deferred sentence on Rodgers, who came to court on the final day of his three-day trial with a holdall containing his personal possessions, and remanded him pending sentencing in February.

Cannabis cultivation curfew

A cannabis farmer from Angus who grew a 100-plant, £80,000 cultivation to combat his “chronic pain” has been placed on curfew. Former oil industry worker Graeme Boyle, 56, had filled a large outbuilding, a caravan and a tent with plants, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Dundee stab attacker had jail drugs

A London thug jailed for a horrific knife attack in Dundee will spend extra time behind bars after hundreds of pounds worth of street valium was found in his cell.

Liam Hargreaves was one of a trio of men who dragged victim Jahmyles Hyndes from his car on Cleghorn Street to be stabbed him five times.

Hargreaves, 24, was last year sentenced to four years and two months.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted possessing an illicit SIM card and tabs of class C drugs on January 23.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said guards found Hargreaves in his cell “under the influence of some substance” at about 9.40am.

“His cell was searched and an unauthorised SIM card was found inside his prison-issued phone.”

Officers also found 203 paper tabs of Bromazolam and 38 of Flubromazepam.

“Each are worth about £10 each – the total value for the items recovered was £2,410,” the prosecutor said.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, confirmed Hargreaves’ release date is May 2025.

He added: “He has since appeared to have knuckled down and is back working at the prison.

Hargreaves, who has previous convictions for robbery, was ordered to spend a further eight months behind bars.

Locked up

An Arbroath teenager who “just about killed” a young boy has been locked up after knocking him unconscious and continuing to rain punches on him. Lewis McCagh was detained for 18 months for his brutal attack on the 15-year-old.

Attacked at school

An Errol man who attacked his ex-partner at a primary school will be sentenced in the new year.

Kane Forbes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a violent outburst at the school on September 30 last year.

The 36-year-old, of Viewlands, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour and made derogatory remarks and threats towards his former partner.

Forbes then attacked her by seizing her on the body and engaging in a struggle while repeatedly trying to snatch her mobile phone.

Court papers state the device was left damaged.

Forbes further admitted having a knife in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie, on August 14 last year.

The case was continued until January 24, for Forbes to be assessed as a potential candidate for the Caledonian Programme for male offenders.

