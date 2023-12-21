Thursday court round-up — Thug’s jail drugs and rapist guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Thug’s jail drugs and rapist guilty

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A rapist who preyed on an intoxicated woman in Perth knows he faces a “substantial” prison sentence, a court heard.

Derek Rodgers,33, assaulted the woman on February 25 2013 while she was drunk and incapable of providing consent.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Rodgers, of Perth, continued to assault the woman after she woke.

He was finally caught after the woman contacted police in 2021 and jurors found him guilty of rape.

Following the verdict, prosecutor David Taylor told temporary judge Norman MacFadyen that Rodgers has previous convictions for breach of the peace and assault.

Defence advocate Gillian Ross said of her client: “He is well aware that he will receive a substantial custodial sentence in relation to this case.

“There is no motion for bail and he is well aware that he will be taken into custody today.”

Judge McFadyen deferred sentence on Rodgers, who came to court on the final day of his three-day trial with a holdall containing his personal possessions, and remanded him pending sentencing in February.

Cannabis cultivation curfew

A cannabis farmer from Angus who grew a 100-plant, £80,000 cultivation to combat his “chronic pain” has been placed on curfew. Former oil industry worker Graeme Boyle, 56, had filled a large outbuilding, a caravan and a tent with plants, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Graeme Boyle
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.

Dundee stab attacker had jail drugs

A London thug jailed for a horrific knife attack in Dundee will spend extra time behind bars after hundreds of pounds worth of street valium was found in his cell.

Liam Hargreaves was one of a trio of men who dragged victim Jahmyles Hyndes from his car on Cleghorn Street to be stabbed him five times.

Hargreaves, 24, was last year sentenced to four years and two months.

Police on Cleghorn Street
The scene of the near-fatal stabbing in Dundee.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted possessing an illicit SIM card and tabs of class C drugs on January 23.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said guards found Hargreaves in his cell “under the influence of some substance” at about 9.40am.

“His cell was searched and an unauthorised SIM card was found inside his prison-issued phone.”

Officers also found 203 paper tabs of Bromazolam and 38 of Flubromazepam.

“Each are worth about £10 each – the total value for the items recovered was £2,410,” the prosecutor said.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, confirmed Hargreaves’ release date is May 2025.

He added: “He has since appeared to have knuckled down and is back working at the prison.

Hargreaves, who has previous convictions for robbery, was ordered to spend a further eight months behind bars.

Locked up

An Arbroath teenager who “just about killed” a young boy has been locked up after knocking him unconscious and continuing to rain punches on him. Lewis McCagh was detained for 18 months for his brutal attack on the 15-year-old.

Lewis McCagh
Lewis McCagh has been detained.

Attacked at school

An Errol man who attacked his ex-partner at a primary school will be sentenced in the new year.

Kane Forbes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a violent outburst at the school on September 30 last year.

The 36-year-old, of Viewlands, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour and made derogatory remarks and threats towards his former partner.

Forbes then attacked her by seizing her on the body and engaging in a struggle while repeatedly trying to snatch her mobile phone.

Court papers state the device was left damaged.

Forbes further admitted having a knife in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie, on August 14 last year.

The case was continued until January 24, for Forbes to be assessed as a potential candidate for the Caledonian Programme for male offenders.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lewis McCagh has been detained.
Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles
Alexander Forrester admitted dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
Ryan Byrne will be sentenced for all his crimes in February.
Dundee ex-army sex offender had '21 guns' when police arrived to arrest him
David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.
Paedophile Dundee banker had 'some of the worst' child abuse images police had ever…
James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
Dundee man branded 'scumbag' by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar's hydraulic hidey-hole