Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat ‘chronic pain’

A cannabis farmer who grew a 100-plant, £80,000 cultivation to combat his “chronic pain” has been placed on curfew.

Former oil industry worker Boyle had filled a large outbuilding, a caravan and a tent with plants, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Boyle on a restriction of liberty order, which means he has to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am each night for six months.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa gave no mitigation in open court but Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I have taken into account what’s been said on your behalf by your solicitor.

“Although it is a high quantity of drugs found at the locus, that was for your chronic pain.”

Boyle, 56, from Tealing, was found with a small tub of cannabis oil in his fridge and more than 100 cannabis plants growing around his family home.

He was caught red-handed with the huge crop of the illicit drug but claimed he was trying to create cannabis oil to help relieve his pain.

He admitted being concerned in the production of the drug at his home on September 27 2021.

His wife Jacqueline Boyle, 46, was cleared of the same charge.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He is unemployed.

“He resides with his wife and two children in a large farmhouse.

“It is secured by a fence and metal gate.

“At 1.30pm on September 27 2021 officers attended to execute a search warrant.

“The accused and his wife were shown the warrant and allowed the police access.

“A search of a large outbuilding uncovered a cannabis cultivation of over 100 plants, the majority of which were nearly fully grown and ready for harvest.”

Ms Mannion told the court further plants were found within a tent and a caravan at his farmhouse and the couple were arrested and charged.

Officers also found a tub of oil in the fridge and when it was analysed, it was found to contain a cannabis derivative.

The plants had a potential yield worth £80,250.

“The accused took full responsibility for the cannabis cultivation during his police interview, stating he was trying to create cannabis oil to help with chronic pain.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.