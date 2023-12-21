Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat ‘chronic pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat ‘chronic pain’

Graeme Boyle was caught red-handed with 100 cannabis plants at his home.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.

A cannabis farmer who grew a 100-plant, £80,000 cultivation to combat his “chronic pain” has been placed on curfew.

Former oil industry worker Boyle had filled a large outbuilding, a caravan and a tent with plants, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Boyle on a restriction of liberty order, which means he has to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am each night for six months.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa gave no mitigation in open court but Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I have taken into account what’s been said on your behalf by your solicitor.

“Although it is a high quantity of drugs found at the locus, that was for your chronic pain.”

Boyle, 56, from Tealing, was found with a small tub of cannabis oil in his fridge and more than 100 cannabis plants growing around his family home.

He was caught red-handed with the huge crop of the illicit drug but claimed he was trying to create cannabis oil to help relieve his pain.

He admitted being concerned in the production of the drug at his home on September 27 2021.

His wife Jacqueline Boyle, 46, was cleared of the same charge.

Graeme Boyle
Graeme Boyle arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He is unemployed.

“He resides with his wife and two children in a large farmhouse.

“It is secured by a fence and metal gate.

“At 1.30pm on September 27 2021 officers attended to execute a search warrant.

“The accused and his wife were shown the warrant and allowed the police access.

“A search of a large outbuilding uncovered a cannabis cultivation of over 100 plants, the majority of which were nearly fully grown and ready for harvest.”

Ms Mannion told the court further plants were found within a tent and a caravan at his farmhouse and the couple were arrested and charged.

Officers also found a tub of oil in the fridge and when it was analysed, it was found to contain a cannabis derivative.

The plants had a potential yield worth £80,250.

“The accused took full responsibility for the cannabis cultivation during his police interview, stating he was trying to create cannabis oil to help with chronic pain.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Perth military man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Lewis McCagh has been detained.
Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Taser and two air rifles
Alexander Forrester admitted dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
Ryan Byrne will be sentenced for all his crimes in February.
Dundee ex-army sex offender had '21 guns' when police arrived to arrest him
David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.
Paedophile Dundee banker had 'some of the worst' child abuse images police had ever…
James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
Dundee man branded 'scumbag' by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar's hydraulic hidey-hole
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…