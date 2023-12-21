ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP budget is a tragedy – and Shona Robison could win an Oscar playing rabbit in headlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP budget is a tragedy – and Shona Robison could win an Oscar playing rabbit in headlights

Rarely has an event been so inadequately promoted, a stage so poorly set and a part played so badly.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison ahead of the budget in Holyrood.
By Andrew Liddle

The SNP government’s budget may well be terrible economics, but it is certainly terrible politics.

The SNP budget is, indeed, a tragedy in three parts.

Firstly, there were the weeks and months and years leading up to the act itself.

Throughout this period everyone – audience, actors, critics – knew it was going to be bad.

As early as May this year – a full eight months ago – it was confirmed that the Scottish Government was facing a budget shortfall of at least £1billion.

Many economists had been warning of such a reality for much longer.

Thus, Humza Yousaf – like everyone else – must have been aware that his first budget as first minister was likely to be extremely difficult, with tax rises and spending cuts needed, not to fund anything additional but merely to balance the books.

‘Wild spending commitments’

Blessed with such knowledge, the politically astute course of action would be to cast someone else – ideally a rival – as the villain.

Kate Forbes, the sitting finance secretary who had run him so close in the recent leadership election, was ideally placed to play this part for Yousaf.

Instead, he forced her from the cabinet to the backbenches where she is free to criticise difficult decisions that Yousaf has, inexplicably, chosen to own himself.

To make matters worse, Yousaf’s chosen actor – Deputy First Minister Shona Robison – could win an Oscar playing a rabbit in headlights but is far less convincing as a finance secretary.

Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Equally, empowered with the knowledge his first budget was going to be a difficult one, Yousaf had an opportunity to set the narrative in his favour.

He had the time and space to prepare the public for the difficult decisions that would come, softening the inevitable blow.

Instead, he made wild, unaffordable spending commitments – not least the costly council tax freeze – and argued for additional taxes not to cover the budget shortfall, but to fund new spending.

This is why, for instance, many charities are frustrated that there was not a greater child benefit uplift in the budget, because this is what Yousaf had initially promised the new advanced tax rate would cover.

Thus, Yousaf has left himself in a position where frustration at his government’s budget is both entirely understandable and entirely avoidable.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

If this advanced promotion was foolish enough, the immediate lead up very much confirmed the SNP budget – delivered on Tuesday afternoon by Ms Robison in Holyrood – as an amateur production.

Presumably to try and get the bad news dealt with ahead of time, the nationalist spin machine briefed out its intention to create the advanced tax band for those earning more than £75,000.

But rather than allow Yousaf to move the conversation on, it left the SNP government unable to rebut the substantial and sustained criticism that followed the briefing.

Bad politics

Prominent business groups came out against the scheme, warning it would hit growth and leave Scotland at a competitive disadvantage.

Sir Tom Hunter, one of Scotland’s most prominent businessmen, joined the fray, suggesting tax hikes were being used to cover SNP waste.

Rather than move the tax increases backstage, the SNP’s operation made them centre stage.

This brings us to the third and final act. Raising taxes at any moment is, of course, deeply unpopular.

But it is particularly bad politics to do so unashamedly and unapologetically just months away from a General Election.

First Minister Humza Yousaf alongside Deputy First Minister Shona Robison as she outlines the draft budget for 2024-25. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Both the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, and the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have strongly hinted at their intention to cut income taxes for the rest of the UK in March.

By how much is yet to be seen, but – whatever the amount – it will leave Scottish taxpayers even worse off thanks to the SNP’s decisions.

Few, including Yousaf himself, can be surprised if those same Scottish taxpayers then choose to express their frustrations at the ballot box.

None of this, of course, addresses the economic impacts of the budget.

‘Budget impact will take years to assess’

Businesses and think tanks are already warning that the tax changes will make it harder to attract and retain much-needed skilled workers in Scotland.

Universities, already struggling, have had their funding cut further, while budgets – such as those for vital services like housing – have been decimated.

As ever, people in Scotland will be paying more and more and getting less and less, making a mockery of the “social contract” defence so regularly rehearsed by SNP actors.

Whether the tragedy of the SNP budget truly wrecks Scotland’s economy will only be fully understood in years to come.

But it is already clear that, when it comes to assessing the decline of the SNP under Yousaf’s leadership, it is the politics of the budget – rather than the economics – that will prove the most decisive.

