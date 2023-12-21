Pizza Hut mounts bid to make a return to Perth

Pizza Hut is hoping to make a return to Perth after submitting a bid to open a new eatery in the city.

The chain once had a unit on Scott Street but it closed back in January 2019.

Staff were given just a few weeks’ notice before it closed.

Now it wants to move into a unit on Crieff Road that was once the Auto Services car showroom.

If approved it will become the only Pizza Hut in the city, joining nearby branches in Dundee, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

It will include a sit-in section as well as a takeaway.

The planning bid is revealed after Pizza Express on South Methven Street shut permanently on Sunday.

Pizza Hut’s planning application will be reviewed by Perth and Kinross Council.

The Courier has contacted Pizza Hut for comment.