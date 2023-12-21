Pizza Hut mounts bid to make a return to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pizza Hut mounts bid to make a return to Perth

The chain has not had a presence in the city for almost five years.

By Chloe Burrell
The former Auto Services Perth unit where Pizza Hut has applied to take over.
Pizza Hut has applied to take over the former Auto Services Perth unit on Crieff Road. Image: Google Street View

Pizza Hut is hoping to make a return to Perth after submitting a bid to open a new eatery in the city.

The chain once had a unit on Scott Street but it closed back in January 2019.

Staff were given just a few weeks’ notice before it closed.

Pizza Hut in Perth.
The Pizza Hut on Scott Street shut down in 2019.

Now it wants to move into a unit on Crieff Road that was once the Auto Services car showroom.

If approved it will become the only Pizza Hut in the city, joining nearby branches in Dundee, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

It will include a sit-in section as well as a takeaway.

The planning bid is revealed after Pizza Express on South Methven Street shut permanently on Sunday.

Pizza Hut’s planning application will be reviewed by Perth and Kinross Council.

The Courier has contacted Pizza Hut for comment.

