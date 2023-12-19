Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down

The Pizza Express restaurant in Perth has closed down in a further blow to the city centre.

The outlet on South Methven Street shut permanently on Sunday.

Just three years ago, the Perth restaurant was spared as the chain announced the closure of 73 sites in the UK.

However, the firm has now withdrawn its presence in the Fair City – leaving St Andrews as its only remaining outlet in Tayside and Fife.

A notice on the door says: “To all Pizza Express customers, Pizza Express Perth is now closed.

“Thank you for your custom over many years. The nearest Pizza Express are St Andrews and Stirling.

“They look forward to welcoming you. Kind regards, Team Pizza Express Perth.”

A note on the Perth Pizza Express website also confirms the closure.

Perth Pizza Express latest restaurant to close

The Courier has contacted Pizza Express to ask for the reasons behind the decision to close.

A series of other restaurants have shut in Perth this year.

In October, Little Bird on High Street and Origin salad bar on South Street both announced their closure.

Days later, it emerged that Vandal & Co had also shut its Perth premises.