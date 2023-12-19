Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Pizza Express restaurant shuts down

The South Methven street branch closed on Sunday.

By Chloe Burrell
Pizza Express in Perth.
Pizza Express in Perth has closed. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

The Pizza Express restaurant in Perth has closed down in a further blow to the city centre.

The outlet on South Methven Street shut permanently on Sunday.

Just three years ago, the Perth restaurant was spared as the chain announced the closure of 73 sites in the UK.

However, the firm has now withdrawn its presence in the Fair City – leaving St Andrews as its only remaining outlet in Tayside and Fife.

A notice in the door of Pizza Express.
A notice confirming the Perth Pizza Express has closed. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A notice on the door says: “To all Pizza Express customers, Pizza Express Perth is now closed.

“Thank you for your custom over many years. The nearest Pizza Express are St Andrews and Stirling.

“They look forward to welcoming you. Kind regards, Team Pizza Express Perth.”

A note on the Perth Pizza Express website also confirms the closure.

Perth Pizza Express latest restaurant to close

The Courier has contacted Pizza Express to ask for the reasons behind the decision to close.

A series of other restaurants have shut in Perth this year.

In October, Little Bird on High Street and Origin salad bar on South Street both announced their closure.

Days later, it emerged that Vandal & Co had also shut its Perth premises.

