Future unclear for Perth’s Vandal & Co as restaurant emptied out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Future unclear for Perth’s Vandal & Co as restaurant emptied out

Furniture has been cleared, with no sign of alcohol or its signature bright décor.

By Chloe Burrell
Vandal & Co in Perth.
Vandal & Co in Perth has been emptied out of furniture. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth restaurant that opened this year has been emptied out.

Vandal & Co, which has a restaurant in Dundee, opened a branch at 33 George Street in April.

The venue has been closed since Friday, October 6.

It is not known if or when it will reopen.

The interior appears to be emptied of furniture, with no sign of alcohol or the brand’s signature bright décor.

Vandal & Co in Perth appears to be emptied of furniture.
The venue appears to be emptied of furniture. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson
Vandal & Co in Perth.
The restaurant is usually kitted out with bright décor. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson
Vandal & Co in Perth.
The menu has been removed from the window. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

The menu has additionally been removed from the window.

The Perth restaurant’s Facebook page has also since been taken down.

The restaurant’s Dundee Facebook page has not posted anything relating to the Perth branch.

Questions as Perth’s Vandal & Co emptied out

Confused residents’ have taken to a local Facebook group to enquire about the closure.

One person said: “Has anyone else heard that Vandals Perth had to close, I’ve had my booking cancelled, I’m sure many others bought the Itison voucher – I’m currently trying to cancel mine?”

Another responded: “Seemingly all furniture has been removed from inside too, no sign of anyone today.”

A third added: “Google search showing it’s temporarily closed.”

Owners Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage launched their first venue on Dundee’s Exchange Street in April 2021.

They then opened a branch in the Fair City in April.

The Dundee restaurant remains open.

The uncertainty over the Perth branch comes after two businesses in Perth announced their closure last week.

Origin salad bar closed with immediate effect last Friday and Little Bird cafe announced it would be shutting up shop in December.

Vandal & Co’s owners could not be reached despite multiple attempts.

More from Perth & Kinross

The bus Stop outside Dalgleish House, High Street, Errol was vandalised. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Councillor fears 'pattern of behaviour' after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised
Perth flooding
Perth flooding: Council slammed after 'brutal' Sepa response shows warning timeline
2
Perth car dealership fire
Police at fire-hit Perth car showroom for second day running
A contraflow system will be in place on the A90 between Dundee and Perth near Inchture
Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks
A view of Perth City Chambers
Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?
A contraflow system will be in place. Image: Google Street View
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driving Picture shows; Gordon Cuthbert. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 12/10/2023
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper
The North Inch flooded.
Perth residents' fury as council chief tries to shift blame for flooding devastation
5
Ben Canham and Shelagh Low. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinross friends Ben and Shelagh prove family is what you make it
Aerial photo showing site of alleged unauthorised work at Taymouth Castle
Taymouth Castle tycoons' 'regret' after satellite images reveal planning breach