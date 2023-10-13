Future unclear for Perth’s Vandal & Co as restaurant emptied out

A Perth restaurant that opened this year has been emptied out.

Vandal & Co, which has a restaurant in Dundee, opened a branch at 33 George Street in April.

The venue has been closed since Friday, October 6.

It is not known if or when it will reopen.

The interior appears to be emptied of furniture, with no sign of alcohol or the brand’s signature bright décor.

The menu has additionally been removed from the window.

The Perth restaurant’s Facebook page has also since been taken down.

The restaurant’s Dundee Facebook page has not posted anything relating to the Perth branch.

Questions as Perth’s Vandal & Co emptied out

Confused residents’ have taken to a local Facebook group to enquire about the closure.

One person said: “Has anyone else heard that Vandals Perth had to close, I’ve had my booking cancelled, I’m sure many others bought the Itison voucher – I’m currently trying to cancel mine?”

Another responded: “Seemingly all furniture has been removed from inside too, no sign of anyone today.”

A third added: “Google search showing it’s temporarily closed.”

Owners Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage launched their first venue on Dundee’s Exchange Street in April 2021.

They then opened a branch in the Fair City in April.

The Dundee restaurant remains open.

The uncertainty over the Perth branch comes after two businesses in Perth announced their closure last week.

Origin salad bar closed with immediate effect last Friday and Little Bird cafe announced it would be shutting up shop in December.

Vandal & Co’s owners could not be reached despite multiple attempts.